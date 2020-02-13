See the book cover for the latest young adult novel by Nic Stone ‘Dear Justyce’

Nic Stone relies on more than her written word to send a message. The novelist used the never-before-seen cover of her upcoming book Dear Justyce to recognize the type of young black teenager rarely celebrated by mainstream media.

An image of a black boy with a haircut is standing with his hands behind his back, dressed in a gloomy colored jumpsuit filled with threatening barbed wire on the cover of her long-awaited sequel to her popular novel 2017, Dear Martin. The cover photo, shot by Stone’s husband Nigel Livingstone in their home, recognizes the constant threats of violence that the children of our community face every time they leave their home and the hopelessness they often feel as a result. The model photographed for the cover was hand-selected by Stone. She did the same for her previous efforts, Dear Martin.

Stone tells ESSENCE that she decided to choose a design that reflects the challenges young black men face after consulting two mentees.

‘In short, they told me that they love Justyce, the protagonist of my debut novel, Dear Martin, as much as their lives: they are not SAT captains who are academically high. In their words: “We don’t go to colleges … To be honest, we don’t even know if we’re going to be over 18,” the author recalled in a statement.

The honesty that the young men gave and other connections Stone made while promoting her latest book inspired not only the cover of Stone’s latest work, but also the plot. She worked hard to create a story that reflected the differences of the students, which are still valid stories about the Black experience.

“Since that conversation, I have had the privilege of meeting many boys and girls – black, brown and other – who are not very much like Justyce. I have met them, not at preparatory academies or ivy league universities, but at” alternative “schools and youth prisons,” Stone explained. “And at every meeting my mentees claimed that” you have to make a book about us … You are our voice, “louder in my head. So I listened.”

Dear Justyce, who has bookshelves on 6 October, can be reserved here.

