Netflix has released a brand new poster for the Henry Cavill series The Witcher, along with a whole series of first look photos.

A beautiful poster for the upcoming Netflix series The Witcher debuted this morning with Henry Cavill as Geralt van Rivia. In addition, Netflix also dropped the first official photos of Anya Cholatra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri, as well as two other stills that offer fans a fresh look at Geralt.

You can view the poster below and the new photos in the gallery by clicking on ‘Next’.

Based on the fantasy series of novels and short stories by Andrzej Sapkowski, Netflix’s The Witcher follows the assassin for hire named Geralt van Rivia (Henry Cavill). Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich will also serve as the executive producer of the series, while Alik Sakharov, Alex Garcia Lopez and Charlotte Brändström are on board as director for the first season with eight episodes.

Here is the official summary for The Witcher:

The Witcher is based on the best-selling fantasy series and is an epic story about fate and the family. Geralt van Rivia, a lonely monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often turn out to be more godless than animals. But when fate drives him to a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn together to control the increasingly volatile continent.

The Witcher plays Henry Cavill as Geralt van Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Aretuza and Millie Brady as Princess Renfri, with Mimi Ndiweni and Therica Wilson-Read as starting magicians.

The Witcher will be available on Netflix at the end of 2019. Stay up to date with the latest updates for the upcoming Netflix series.