See Taron Egerton Replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in a classic suit

Taron Egerton replaces Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in a cool image with the iconic X-Men in his classic suit.

Hugh Jackman played the role of Wolverine for seventeen years. His last outing as a character was in the 2017 movie, Logan, who ended his run in a high but depressing tone. This made everyone wonder who would eventually replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine with many different names coming up. However, no one seemed to pop up more than The Kingsmen star Taron Egerton.

Last year the internet burst with rumors that Taron Egerton would replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. This was something that Taron Egerton himself was repeatedly denied and bewildered. His denial, however, has not prevented anyone from showing their support for the hypothetical casting by fan art.

Among those crafting images of Taron Egerton as Wolverine was BossLogic. When the year came to an end, the artist announced that he was putting together a larger team to tackle more projects. One of the first images his team put together was one of Taron Egerton who replaced Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. You can see the full image below:

The role of Wolverine is expected to be rearranged after Hugh Jackman’s last appearance as the X-Men hero in Logan. Marvel Studios confirmed plans to include mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con presentation. Reportedly, the studio is reportedly in no hurry to introduce the X-Men to the MCU, meaning that it will probably take some time before we learn who will replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Directed by James Mangold, Logan stars Hugh Jackman, Dafne Keen, Patrick Stewart, Stephen Merchant, Boyd Holbrook and Richard E. Grant. The X-Men movie is available on Digital HD, 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

