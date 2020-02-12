See Taron Egerton Get Rugged Hugh Jackman look like Wolverine from the MCU

New fan art depicts Taron Egerton as the Wolverine of the MCU with the classic Hugh Jackman look.

Now that the main X-Men film series is complete and the franchise is now under Marvel Studios, fans are curious about the future of Wolverine now that Hugh Jackman has finished his job. Although there is no official word about who will take over the role of Wolverine from Hugh Jackman, Rocketman and Kingsman star Taron Egerton remain a popular choice for many fans.

Now digital artist “brititit” has unveiled new artwork that depicts how Taron Egerton might look like the successor to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. For this image, Taron Egerton wears the classic yellow Wolverine costume from the comics while assuming the same hairstyle that Hugh Jackman wore for the role.

See the message below to see how Taron Egerton might look like a Wolverine replacement for Hugh Jackman.

Do you think Taron Egerton would be a good choice to play Wolverine in the MCU? Like this photo that Taron Egerton shows as Wolverine replacement for Hugh Jackman Let us know what you think below!

Marvel Studios confirmed plans to include mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con panel. Reportedly, the studio is reportedly in no hurry to introduce the X-Men to the MCU, meaning that it will probably take some time before we learn who will replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Source: Instagram

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

