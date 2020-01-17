Little Fires Everywhere is not just a show with the leading role Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

They also produced the series, based on the 2017 book by Celeste Ng, in which they shine like two very different mothers. Elena (Witherspoon) is a control loving mother of four, married to Bill (Joshua Jackson). Mia (Washington) is a single mother who lives in her car with her 15-year-old daughter when we meet her.

She eventually rents an apartment from Elena and interweaves their families in a way that becomes very dramatic in the course of the story. Witherspoon and Washington opened on a panel during the press ride of the TV Critics Association on Friday about how they came together for this, with help from Witherspoon’s producer partner Lauren Neustadter at Hello Sunshine.

“(Kerry) and I have been friends for a long time and when I read the book, it just had so many complex themes and I knew who would be my partner, I wanted to be able to hold many conversations, carry these performances together. My first instinct in who there actually shows up and does the work, a lot of work, “Witherspoon said.

“The first person that Lauren thought about and then said to me and I thought that’s perfect is Kerry,” she continued. “Everything she does, she brings a grace with it and it was a beautiful aspect and she. She deepens the conversation and I knew I wanted to make this trip with her. So, especially because she read it so quickly and responded so quickly on the role, and it was just right that we represent a slightly different kind of woman and different kinds of motherhood, but both with dignity and respect. ”

Much of the show is about the choices women make, including the line “you didn’t make good choices, you had good choices,” and Witherspoon said she started producing shows so she could make her own choices.

“In the past, many choices were made for me,” she said. “I made a conscious decision to start my own business eight years ago because I wasn’t happy with the choices that were made for me. And I didn’t see a place in the industry that we had. There wasn’t a spectrum of stories for women that are representative of the world we walked through and that our daughters see on film and television. And I think the rise of streaming … the confluence of the decision to start a business, I think I was clairvoyant or I had no idea that the whole world would open up for us, but it has changed my life, and the ability to work with different types of storytellers, to be able to use option books and to work with other people who I also respect and admire a perspective that is not mine, but that is just as valuable, has changed my entire experience. ”

Washington talked about how this kind of work became possible as a sort of “side-effect” of the Time’s Up movement, because of the number of women who came together to create all kinds of changes.

“One of the extraordinary consequences of the Time’s Up movement is that so many of us have come together to try and promote the cause of fairness and safety in the workplace, but we came together and were no longer silenced,” she said . “During so much of my career I was told that so actress was crazy, so actress was difficult, this other actress is bad news. And when we were all gathered together in a room, not for the purpose of it building each other’s career, with the aim of creating safety and equality in all industries, all over the world, but we got to know each other and in that sisterhood we need to ask each other how we can work together to create also create more environments that also be filled with fairness and safety in our own sector. “

“So for me, that is one of the exciting results of coming together as a community that we have been able to grow our friendships and expand our professional relationships, not just for our own progress,” she continued. “But as producers we can employ hundreds and hundreds of artists and activists and now we can do it in a safe environment and with values ​​that embody our values.”

A major theme of Little Fires Everywhere is motherhood, and Mia and Elena are very different mothers. Mia is a mysterious, secretive artist who has a very close relationship with her daughter Pearl, while Elena may even remind you of Bigeline Lies’ Madeline in the beginning, but not for long.

“It’s a slow burning that turns into a fast, fast descent” for that character, showrunner Liz Tigelaar said about Elena, a type-A, color-coding kind of mother who seems unable to get her younger daughter, Izzy, who in the future caused quite a bit of the story.

View the trailer above!

Little Fires Everywhere also plays a role Rosemarie DeWitt, Geoff Stults, Jaime Ray Newman, Jesse Williams, Obba Babatundé, Britt Robertson, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, Lexi Underwoodand Anna Sophia Robb and Tiffany Boone as young Elena and Mia.

The show will premiere on March 18 in Hulu.