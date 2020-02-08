See Natalie Portman Suit Up As Mighty Thor For Love & Thunder

Natalie Portman is putting herself up as the new Thor for Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth in a new piece of fan art!

Last year, fans were surprised to hear that Natalie Portman was about to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster for Thor: Love and Thunder. Even more shocking was the fact that she would use Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir, in the upcoming film. Natalie Portman had left the franchise after Thor: The Dark World for reasons that were never fully disclosed. But it seems that the attraction of becoming the God of Thunder on the big screen was too much for Natalie Portman to resist.

Jane Foster naturally started using Mjölnir in the comics after Thor lost his ability to handle his iconic weapon. In the book, entitled The Mighty Thor, Jane Foster saw a number of enemies, including Malekith the Accursed and Dario Agger, the CEO of Roxxon Energy Corp, who was also a Minotaur. Mjölnir was eventually destroyed during the War of the Realms Crossover event and Jane Foster became a Valkyrie. But from the look of things, Marvel Studios will adjust at least part of this story for Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Since the announcement, fans have searched the internet to imagine what Natalie Portman could look like in Thor: Love and Thunder. This includes digital artist ihasankazi with Jane Foster of Natalie Portman opposite Thor of Chris Hemsworth:

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. The film will be based on Jason Aaron’s comic book series Mighty Thor, with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as the new Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release in theaters on November 5, 2021.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

