See Mark Hamill as Vesemir for Henry Cavill's The Witcher In New Image

A cool new concept design reveals how Star Wars legend Mark Hamill could look like Vesemir for Henry Cavill’s The Witcher.

Since Henry Cavill’s The Witcher was announced, fans have been looking for Star Wars star Mark Hamill to take on Vesmir’s role in the Netflix series. Vesemir has yet to appear in Henry Cavill’s The Witcher, which means that Mark Hamill still has time to take on the role in the second season of the show. In fact, Mark Hamill has been outspoken in playing the role of Vesemir in the Henry Cavill series on Twitter, although he probably only joked with his fans.

There is currently no news about the confirmation that Mark Hamill will join Henry Cavill in The Witcher, something that has caused many fans to speculate what the Star Wars actor would look like in the role. Fortunately for us, a brand new piece of fan art from digital artist “spdrmnkyxxiii” gives us a solid look into what Mark Hamill would look like if he would take on the role of Vesemir in Henry Cavill’s The Witcher. View the artwork with Mark Hamill below.

The image of Vesemir shown above is an almost perfect interpretation of the character from the books of The Witcher. Vesemir is a Witcher just like Henry Cavill’s Geralt from Rivia. In the books and video games, Vesemir acts as a kind of father figure for Geralt, although the latter is very reluctant to accept this. Mark Hamill is at the perfect age to bring Vesemir to life, and he certainly has the confidence and the strict bravado that Henry Cockill’s stubborn Geralt could bring into his place. If this fan art is something to do, we face a treat when Mark Hamill decides to trade in his light sword for a sword and join Henry Cavill in The Witcher.

Here is the official summary for Henry Cavill’s The Witcher:

The Witcher is based on the best-selling fantasy series and is an epic story about fate and the family. Geralt van Rivia, a lonely monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often turn out to be more godless than animals. But when fate drives him to a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn together to control the increasingly volatile continent.

The Witcher plays Henry Cavill as Geralt van Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Aretuza and Millie Brady as Princess Renfri, with Mimi Ndiweni and Therica Wilson-Read as starting magicians.

The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Stay up to date with the latest news about Henry Cavill, Mark Hamill and the Netflix series!

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

Doom Patrol is a re-image of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.