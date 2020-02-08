See Kristen Wiig as Cheetah for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ by Gal Gadot

A new piece of fan art has imagined what the definitive Cheetah form of Kristen Wiig could look like in Wonder Woman 1984 by Gal Gadot.

Last year the first official trailer of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 was released and we got our first look at the Kirsten Wiig version of Barbara Ann Minerva, also known as Cheetah. Fans were probably disappointed to see that the trailer was not aimed at Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah as the villain, but instead at Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord. In the trailer itself, the Cheetah by Kristen Wiig did not appear in its final form, but instead remained in its human form. This has not prevented some from imagining what Kisten Wiig might look like in her last Cheetah form in the Gal Gadot film.

In a message, digital artist ihasankazi imagined how Kristen Wiig’s final version of Cheetah could look like in Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984. You can see the full picture of Kristen Wiig below:

Wonder Woman 1984 is produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gal Gadot. Rebecca Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada serve as executive producers.

Directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with David Callaham and a treatment she developed with Geoff Johns, Wonder Woman 1984-star Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielson and Robin Wright

Wonder Woman 1984 will be in the cinema on 4 June 2020. Stay up to date with the latest news about Wonder Woman by Gal Gatot, Cheenah by Kristen Wiig and the future of the DC Extended Universe!

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

