See Kristen Wiig as Cheetah for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ by Gal Gadot

New artwork inspired by Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 shows Barbara Ann Minerva by Kristen Wiig in her latest Cheetah form.

Last year, Warner brought Bros. an official trailer for Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984, with which fans take a first look at the version of Kristen Wiig by Barbara Ann Minerva, also known as Cheetah. Fans, however, were disappointed to see that the trailer did not focus on Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah, because it put the spotlight on the second film star, Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord. Moreover, Kristen Wiig did not show the trailer in her last Cheetah form. This has not prevented some from imagining what Kisten Wiig might look like in her last Cheetah form for the Gal Gadot film.

On Instagram, digital artist ihasankazi suggested exactly what Kristen Wiig’s final version of Cheetah could look like in Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984. You can see the full artwork of Kristen Wiig as Cheetah below.

What do you think of this image? Are you excited to see Kristen Wiig as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984 by Gal Gadot?

Wonder Woman 1984 is produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gal Gadot. Rebecca Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada serve as executive producers.

Directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with David Callaham and a treatment she developed with Geoff Johns, Wonder Woman 1984-star Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielson and Robin Wright

Wonder Woman 1984 will be in the cinema on 4 June 2020. Stay up to date with the latest news about Wonder Woman by Gal Gatot, Cheenah by Kristen Wiig and the future of the DC Extended Universe!

Source: Instagram

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

Which of these Doom Patrol posters is your favorite? Are you excited to see what the cast delivers for these roles?

Doom Patrol is a replica of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.

Trey Griffeth

Lover of video games, comics and films! Writer of all things they are involved in!