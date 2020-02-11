See Jerry From Cheer Have the Time of His Life at the Oscars

It’s Jerry from Cheer’s world and we all just live in it.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show had a Cheer star Jerry Harris on the 2020 Oscars red carpet where he spoke to everyone Billie Ellish and Regina King to Kathy Bates and Renée Zellweger and just about everyone who stopped for him knew who he was and was more star trucked to see him than the other way around.

Laura Dern even gave him some matt talk. Laura Dern. Gift. Jerry. Mat. To talk.

“Jerry. Jerry. Jerry, this is what I want to say to you: you have this! You can do this Jerry,” Dern told the student. “Because my daughter talked to me while I was driving in the car. And we love you and we love your big, beautiful heart.”

Dern then won the Oscar. I’m just saying.

Lin-Manuel Miranda panicked. Greta Gerwig had a moment. “I feel like I’ve manifested you for me,” Gerwig said. Ellish and Bates tried his Daytona championship ring. “I fell in love with you! I just saw the whole show,” Bates said, bowing to the 20-year-old.

Al Pacino told him that he won an Oscar in 1993, before Jerry was born.

“That is longer than I have lived,” Jerry laughed.

Rebel Wilson and Jerry even cheered. Idina Menzel asked some mat talk for her performance of “Into the Unknown.”

It did not stop on the red carpet of Oscars. According to The Los Angeles Times, Jerry was the most popular person on the annual bash of Vanity Fair.

Back in the talk show studio, Ellen DeGeneres gifted Jerry with a scrapbook from his time on the carpet, complete with photos of him interviewing many Oscar winners, and a $ 10,000 special gift from Shutterfly.

“For loans, for joy, everything you do,” DeGeneres told him.

Jerry was speechless for once.

Season one of Cheer is now being streamed on Netflix.