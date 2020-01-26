See how Zlatan shot BBNaija Star, Tacha

Popular Nigerian musician Zlatan Ibile seems to be enjoying a relationship with the controversial BBNaija star, Natacha Akide, known as Tacha.

In a video we saw, Zlatan was seen and heard shooting Tacha. He was heard dropping a rap line and also asked the Tacha to come see Dad.

Zlatan and Tacha seem to have buried their differences which erupted on the reality show when Zlatan stung Tacha on his alleged body odor.

“Tacha comes to daddy”, #Zlatan shoots the leader of the “Titans”

