See how Dr. Phil’s dream is alive that the price is right

Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw, come down!

Everyone has a favorite show. For dr. Phil and his wife Robin it is the price. During a performance on Monday’s Late Late Show with James Corden, the TV program told about his love for the classic game show during the day. It turns out that Phil and Robin are so fond of the show that they spent their honeymoon 43 years ago in the audience hoping that they would be chosen as participants.

Lucky for them James CordenShow movies in the same building late at night, and the host planned something special for them. As Corden said, “We’re going to give you a second honeymoon tonight.”

Then he pulled out one of the classic yellow nameplates and said, “We spoke to the people at The Price Is Right. They lent us one of the games from the show very, very kindly, so you go to the audience and we will see if you are chosen. “

Of course they were chosen. And they got all the joy of walking on to the podium.

Like James, with thick black glasses and a long, thin microphone a la Drew Carey, the couple asked: “Now tell us: where are you from and what do you do for a living?”

As Phil said hilariously, “Well, we’re actually from Texas, and I don’t.”

Turning to Robin, James asked what she hoped to take home from the game.

While she joked, “My new husband and every price you have to offer.” And it appears that those prices were not made up.

Behind a blue curtain was an infrared sauna! To win the steamy prize, Phil and Robin would have to win a game of Cliffhangers, which Robin noted was her absolute favorite. The rules were simple: they had to guess the prices of three items for each day, the items were hair spray, a wet / dry hand vacuum cleaner and a pressure cooker.

As the Cats actor explained: “Every dollar you lose, the higher the mountaineer. If he doesn’t fall off the cliff, you win the sauna. If you don’t, you’ll die on your conscience.”

Phil fooled himself and said about the salon-quality product: “I don’t think I’ve ever used hair spray,” and added, “I use polish. I use head polish.”

Robin took matters into her own hands by assuming it cost $ 20, and she was only $ 3 short! The next step was the dust breaker, which the couple predicted was $ 45. And the price was right! It was indeed $ 45.

The last item was the pressure cooker. As James said: “This is it! You must be within $ 22. If you are, you win the sauna and the jodeler will live another day. If he disappears from the edge, you have to go straight from the studio to the police. “

As the host joked during the day: “I now feel in a pressure cooker.” He suspected the stove cost $ 60. He was a $ 20 discount, but luckily for him and Robin, that wasn’t enough for the hunter to fall off the mountain. They have won!

Of course they didn’t really get the sauna, because James said it should be returned to The Price Is Right immediately. But they did get a lot of fun!

