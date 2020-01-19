A cool new concept design portrays Justice League star Henry Cavill with a Superman costume inspired by Rebirth.

Although Justice League star Henry Cavill remains adamant that he is still the Superman of DC Extended Universe, there is no news about an impending Man of Steel sequel. To further confuse his prospects, it is worth noting that Henry Cavill has not taken over his role as Superman since the Justice League of 2017. There is a bit of uncertainty about the future of Henry Cavill as Superman, which has led fans to use their imagination to get the best out of the situation.

In an effort to create Superman content with Henry Cavill, fan artists have shared some brilliant fan art that Justice League shows Henry Cavill in different colors, always reminding us of how extensive the DC Comics wardrobe selection is. A brand new piece of fan art from Instagram user “jscomicart” shows the star of Justice League, Henry Cavill, rocking a Reberman-inspired Superman costume in a frozen tundra, probably where the Fort of Solitude is. See the Superman artwork with Henry Cavill below.

The most interesting thing about this Superman fan art is how seamless the light is in the blue Rebirth suit. You could easily pass this on as a real still from a brand new Superman movie with Henry Cavill, making it all the more intriguing to watch. At the moment we have no idea what the future is for Superman after his role in Justice League. Zack Snyder has shared a whole series of photos from his part of the Justice League, some with Henry Cavill’s Superman, so there is still hope that the character’s journey will continue.

Here is the official synopsis for Justice League:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new ally, Diana Prince, to face an even bigger enemy. Batman and Wonder Woman work together quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to resist this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented hero association – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may be too late to save the planet from a catastrophic attack.

Directed by Zack Snyder, Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons and Ciarán Hinds.

Justice League is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

