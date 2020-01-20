A stunning new concept shows the star of the Justice League, Henry Cavill, with a Superman suit inspired by Rebirth.

Although Justice League star Henry Cavill remains adamant that he is still the DC Extended Universe’s Superman, there is no word about a Man of Steel sequel that is in active development. To further confuse his prospects, it is worth noting that Henry Cavill has not taken over his role as Superman since the Justice League of 2017. There is a bit of uncertainty about the future of Henry Cavill as Superman, which has led fans to use their imagination to get the best out of the situation.

In an effort to create Superman content with Henry Cavill, artists have shared some brilliant work with Justice League star Henry Cavill in various colors, always reminding us of how extensive the DC Comics wardrobe selection is. A brand new piece of fan art from Instagram user “jscomicart” shows Henry League star Henry Cavill rocking a Reberman inspired Superman costume in a frozen tundra, probably where the Fort of Solitude is. You can view Superman fan art below with Henry Cavill.

The most interesting thing about this Superman work of art is how seamless the light is in the blue Rebirth suit. You could easily pass this on as a real still from a new Superman movie with Henry Cavill, something that makes it all the more intriguing to watch. At the moment we have no idea what the future is for Superman after his role in Justice League. Zack Snyder has shared a whole series of photos from his part of the Justice League, some of which include Henry Cavill’s superman, so there is still hope that the character’s journey will continue on the big screen.

Here is the official synopsis for Justice League:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new ally, Diana Prince, to face an even bigger enemy. Batman and Wonder Woman work together quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to resist this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented hero association – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may be too late to save the planet from a catastrophic attack.

Directed by Zack Snyder, Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons and Ciarán Hinds.

Justice League is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD. Stay tuned for the latest news about Henry Cavill, Superman and the rest of the Justice League heroes.

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

Doom Patrol is a replica of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.