See Henry Cavill as James Craig's replacement for Daniel Craig in new photo

New artwork depicts Superman actor Henry Cavill replacing Daniel Craig as the iconic MI6 agent James Bond.

Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond comes to an end with No Time To Die, which appears in the cinema in April. Although the reception of his James Bond films is mixed, Daniel Craig has been playing 007 for fourteen years now and will undoubtedly be difficult to replace. However, some want Superman actor Henry Cavill to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Henry Cavill himself is no stranger to playing super spies, because he is one of the main characters in the 2015 spy film The Man From U.N.C.L.E. by director Guy Ritchie Recently, however, Henry Cavill played CIA agent August Walker in the 2018 film Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Although Henry Cavill is undeniably engaged in his role as Geralt van Rivia in The Witcher, some would clearly want the actor to take on a different espionage role, and this artwork by digital artist “spdrmnkyxxiii” shows why he could be the perfect man to Daniel replaced Craig as James Bond. Below you can view the fan art of Henry Cavill as James Bond.

What do you all think of this artwork by Henry Cavill as James Bond? Would the Superman actor be a good replacement for Daniel Craig? Sound out in the comments!

Here is the official summary for the latest James Bond movie from Daniel Craig, No Time to Die:

Bond has left active service and enjoys a quiet life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up to ask for help. The mission to save a kidnapped scientist turns out to be much more insidious than expected, which leads Bond to find a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a script co-written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller Bridge, No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek , Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah.

No Time To Die will be released in the cinema on April 8, 2020. Stay up to date with the latest news about Henry Cavill, Daniel Craig and the James Bond franchise.

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

You can start the gallery with new posters by clicking on “Next”.

Which of these Doom Patrol posters is your favorite? Are you excited to see what the cast delivers for these roles? Sound up in the comments below and make sure you keep following Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news in the DC Universe.

Doom Patrol is a replica of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.