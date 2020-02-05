See Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop for the Hawkeye series by Jeremy Renner

Like Kate Bishop, Hailee Steinfeld fits into a great new concept design for the Hawkweye series by Jeremy Renner.

Fans are delighted to see Kate Bishop in Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye series, and although Hailee Steinfeld is rumored to be taking on the role, the actress said she would not participate in the project after a recent interview. However, this has not prevented artists from presenting Kate Bishop by Hailee Steinfeld in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the Hawkeye by Jeremy Renner.

The artwork of digital artist “jaopicksart” on Instagram shows you how Kate Bishop of Hailee Steinfeld could look like in the Disney Plus series. The outfit seems to contain some clues from Captain America: Civil War costume by Jeremy Renner, while it is accurate as Kate Bishop wears in the comics. Although the artwork contains the purple headband, it also nods to Matt Fraction’s Hawkeye strips, where Clint Barton has patches on his face. See below the art of Kate Bishop by Hailee Steinfeld for the Hawkeye by Jeremy Renner.

What do you think of the fan art of Kate Bishop by Hailee Steinfeld for the Hawkeye series by Jeremy Renner? Tell us in the comments!

Full details about Hawkeye are currently in wraps, although the Disney Plus series follows Clint Barton by Jeremy Renner as he prepares to pass on the robe to Kate Bishop. In the comics, Kate Bishop is the third character and the first woman to take the Hawkeye name.

Hawkeye by Jeremy Renner is just one of the many projects that Marvel Studios is developing for Disney Plus. These projects include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If …?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk.

Hawkeye is currently premiering at Disney Plus in the fall of 2021.

Source: Instagram

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Eammon Jacobs

English writer with a preference for everything to do with film, TV and comics.