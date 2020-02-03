See David Corens Act as a Superman replacement for Henry Cavill in a new photo

David Corenswet is putting on Christopher Reeves’ Superman costume while replacing Henry Cavill with this incredible new work of art.

Because there is no recent news as to whether Henry Cavill will ever put on the Superman costume again in the DC Extended Universe, fans have taken up the role again with some of their favorite stars. An impressive new piece of fan art photos The politician star David Corenswet as Superman with an updated version of costume worn by Christopher Reeve. It is immediately clear why the artist chose David Corenswet as their choice for Superman in the DCEU.

Digital artist “multiperplex” explained that David Corenswet would be a perfect actor to replace Henry Cavill as the DCEU’s Man of Steel after having previously shown his interest in playing Superman alongside his eerie resemblance to the character. The suit worn in the artwork of David Corenswet as Superman has a few more details than the original Christopher Reeve version, with an overview around the symbol on his chest and shoulders. Watch the David Corenswet fan art below as Henry Cavill’s Superman successor.

What do you think of the artwork with David Corenswet? Would you like David Corenswet to replace Henry Cavill as Superman? Tell us your opinion in the comments!

Henry Cavill’s Superman was last seen in Justice League. Here is the official summary for the film:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new ally, Diana Prince, to face an even bigger enemy. Batman and Wonder Woman work together quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to face this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented hero association – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may be too late to save the planet from a catastrophic attack.

Directed by Zack Snyder, Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons and Ciarán Hinds.

Justice League is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD. Keep up to date with the latest news about David Corenswet, Henry Cavill, Superman and the rest of the Justice League heroes.

Source: Instagram

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe