See Dave Bautista of Avengers as a curse for The Batman by Matt Reeves

A digital artist made fan art with the show Avengers: Endgame star Dave Bautista as Bane for Matt Reeves ’The Batman.

Avengers: Endgame star Dave Bautista has long been regarded as the ideal candidate to portray Batman villain Bane in the DCEU. The upcoming Batman film by director Matt Reeves is of course said to contain some of the most notorious opponents of the Caped Crusader, although there are no indications that Bane will be there.

Nevertheless, various digital artists have taken on the task of presenting Avengers: Endgame’s Dave Bautista as Bane by fan art. A recent piece comes from Hasan Kazi, who portrays Avengers: Endgame’s Dave Bautista as Bane, towering above Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader for Matt Reeves’s The Batman.

Check out the message below to see how Avengers: Endgame star Dave Bautista might look like Bane in Matt Reeves ’The Batman.

Do you think Avengers: Endgame’s Dave Bautista would be a choice for the role of Bane? Let us know your opinion about the idea that Dave Bautista will play from the Avengers to Bane!

The full plot details about The Batman are currently in circulation, although the film revolves around a younger Bruce Wayne and contains a Rogues gallery with villains with Catwoman, The Penguin and The Riddler. The Matt Reeves film will follow Batman during his formative years as protector of Gotham City and will make more use of the detective skills of the Dark Knight than previous DC films. This is expected to be the first chapter in a new Warner Bros. trilogy. with Robert Pattinson as Batman.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script he wrote with Mattson Tomlin, The Batman plays Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

The Batman will be released in theaters on June 25, 2021.

