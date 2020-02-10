See Christian Bale as Mephisto for Thor 4 by Chris Hemsworth in New Pic

Christian Bale transforms into Chris Hemsworth’s impressive Mephisto for Thor: Love and Thunder into this impressive work of art.

Although it is yet to be announced who will play Christian Bale in Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder, a new concept presents the star as the diabolical Marvel villain Mephisto. The demonic villain likes to make deals with heroes, only for them to have some sort of disadvantage that they face afterwards. This new image by Christian Bale as Mephisto for Thor: Love and Thunder by Chris Hemsworth proves how amazing the star could look in the role.

The artwork of BossLogic shows off Christian Bale as Mephisto with an intimidating look and the letter “M” cut across his forehead. He also has a collar while holding a pen up and offering one of his notorious deals. In the title of his position, BossLogic suggests that Christian Bale as Mephisto could offer to revive Asgard for a prize. See below the art of Christian Bale as Mephisto for Thor: Love and Thunder by Chris Hemsworth.

Want to see Christian Bale’s Mephisto in Thor: Love and Thunder by Chris Hemsworth? Sound out in the comments below!

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. The film will be based on Jason Aaron’s comic book series Mighty Thor, with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as the new Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release in theaters on November 5, 2021

Source: Instagram

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Eammon Jacobs

English writer with a preference for everything to do with film, TV and comics.