See Christian Bale as Mephisto for Thor 4 by Chris Hemsworth in New Pic

A new concept design for Thor: Love and Thunder by Chris Hemsworth reveals how Christian Bale could look like the classic Marvel villain, Mephisto.

With the Thor: Love and Thunder role of Christian Bale hidden, a new concept presents the actor as the Marvel villain Mephisto for the upcoming Chris Hemsworth film. In the comic books, Mephisto takes great pleasure in concluding deals with heroes, only for them to have a kind of disadvantage that they will experience afterwards. This new concept design by Christian Bale as Mephisto for Thor: Love and Thunder by Chris Hemsworth proves how amazing the star could look like the character.

Designed by the popular digital artist and influencer BossLogic, the concept reveals Christian Bale as Mephisto with an intimidating shine and the letter “M” carved across his forehead. He also has a collar while holding a pen up and offering one of his notorious deals. In the title of his position, BossLogic suggests that Christian Bale as Mephisto could offer to revive Asgard in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Scroll down to see Christian Bale’s concept as Mephisto for Thor: Love and Thunder by Chris Hemsworth.

What do you think of the artwork by Christian Bale as Mephisto? Want to see Christian Bale as Mephisto in Chris Hemsworth’s next cinematic solo outing like Thor? Share your opinion in the comments below!

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. The film will be based on Jason Aaron’s comic book series Mighty Thor, with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as the new Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release in theaters on November 5, 2021. Keep up to date with the latest news about Christian Bale, Chris Hemsworth and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Source: Instagram

“Titans”: “Jericho” episode photos show what Deathstroke looks like

DC Universe has released a number of brand new images from episode 208 of Titans entitled “Jericho” with a new look at Deathstroke by Esai Morales.

In this selection of eight images we get our first glimpse of the eighth episode of the second season. Along with a new look at Deathstroke, we get a glimpse of what’s going to happen for our group of characters after the events of last week’s episode.

“Jericho” will premiere on October 25 at DC Universe. You can start the gallery with new images by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season 2:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne, also known as Batman.

Titans season two now streams on DC Universe.

Eammon Jacobs

English writer with a preference for everything to do with film, TV and comics.