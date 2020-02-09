See Chris Evans With Alternate Avengers: Endgame Time Travel Suits

New concept art from Avengers: Endgame shows Captain America actor Chris Evans with alternative time travel.

One of the most discussed moments in Avengers: Endgame is when the heroes embark on their brand new time journeys. The suits in Avengers: Endgame were minimalist tech suits with tons of white, with splashes of red and black. Alternative looks for the time travel suit of Avengers: Endgame are revealed, although it is hard to imagine that one of them will replace the iconic suit that we saw on the big screen.

Ian Joyner, the Visual Development Supervisor at Marvel Studios, went to Instagram to share various iterations of the Avengers: Endgame series, all of which have Chris Evans as models. In concept art, Chris Evans carries three strikingly different time journeys that fit with different forms of technology and designs that we have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can view Chris Evans with the alternative time travel for Avengers: Endgame below. Swipe right so that you can see all the suits with Chris Evans.

As the caption emphasizes, Chris Evans wears suits inspired by the Guardians of the Galaxy, Hank Pym and Iron Man. All suits from Chris Evans seem to follow the same design, except for the color changes, which clearly reflect the faction from which the inspiration came. Interestingly, the latter is the only one with which Chris Evans can retain the Captain America iconography, something that wasn’t even featured in the Avengers: Endgame series.

What do you think of these alternative Chris Evans Avengers: Endgame time travel? Which is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

Here is the synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

The serious state of affairs initiated by Thanos, who has destroyed half of the universe and broke the Avengers, forces the remaining Avengers to take a final position in Marvel Studios’ big conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers : Endgame “.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Source: Ian Joyner

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe