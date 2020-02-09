See Billie Eilish and Finneas report on the Beatles at the 2020 Oscars

Billie Eilish and her brother and co-producer Finneas took the stage at the 2020 Academy Awards tonight to present a cover of Beatles’ “Yesterdy” as part of the annual In Memoriam segment celebrating the life of legendary movie stars, who died last year. This year, the segment paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, Rip Torn, Doris Day and Agnès Varda, among others. Before the ceremony, Eilish, who recently cleaned up at another awards ceremony, the Grammys, said that “Yesterday” was “a song that she always loved”.

This Oscars performance is based on the announcement that Eilish and her brother Finneas will compose and perform the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film. No time to die, The young singer came under fire last week for commenting on “attitude” in rap music. Styles P complained that she was “not part of the culture”. Check out the full list of Oscar winners here and see how Eilish performs “Yesterday”.

