See 'Avengers' star Karen Gillan as the DCEU's Batgirl in a new image

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.