See ‘Avengers’ Star Chris Hemsworth Replace Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth swaps places with his Asgardian brother Loki in a cool new concept design in which he replaces Tom Hiddleston as the God of doom.

Since Avengers: Endgame has cemented the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have wondered when we will see our favorite brothers from Asgard again. Unfortunately nothing has been announced about Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki meeting in a future Marvel Studios project, even though they both got solo outings after Avengers: Endgame. One of the most beloved duos in the MCU, Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth have brought book unique takes for the characters of Loki and Thor respectively.

Although both Avengers characters are so iconic and unique to their respective actors, did you wonder what would happen if they changed places? New artwork by digital artist Jakub Maslowski imagines what Avengers star Chris Hemsworth could look like if he replaced Tom Hiddleston as Loki. You can see Chris Hemsworth below as Loki.

In this unique concept design, Avengers star Chris Hemsworth retains his red iconography while leaning into the larger visual framework that makes Loki so unique. Chris Hemsworth also bears the staff that always belonged to Tom Hiddleston. An interesting choice was to have Chris Hemsworth rock his Avengers haircut as opposed to his Thor: Ragnarok cut.

It is a certainly interesting and thought-provoking design that makes us think about what could have happened. In reality, it’s hard to imagine that we would see Chris Hemsworth’s good-natured Thor turn to the naughty nature of Tom Hiddleston. An interesting idea, perhaps this narrative switch can be further explored in Marvel’s What If …? series. Regarding Tom Hiddleston ‘s Loki, we can expect the favorite character to make his debut on the small screen with a Disney Plus series, which will premiere sometime next year. Avengers plays Chris Hemsworth’s next movie outing as the star of the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder.

What do you think of this fan art in which Avengers star Chris Hemsworth takes on the Loki role of Tom Hiddleston? Sound out in the comments!

Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth were last seen together in Avengers: Endgame. Here is the official summary for the film:

The serious state of affairs set in motion by Thanos, who has destroyed half of the universe and broken the Avengers, forces the remaining Avengers to make a final stand in Marvel Studios’ big conclusion for twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame”.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin .

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Stay informed for the latest news about Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston.

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

Which of these Doom Patrol posters is your favorite? Are you excited to see what the cast delivers for these roles? Sound up in the comments below and make sure you keep following Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news in the DC Universe.

Doom Patrol is a re-image of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.