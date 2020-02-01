See Aubrey Plaza become the She-Hulk of MCU in a new image

Aubrey Plaza takes on the role of She-Hulk in a brand new piece of fan art that depicts her in the MCU.

We have known for a long time that the MCU brings She-Hulk to the small screen with a Disney Plus series. However, there is little to no indication as to who will assume the role of She-Hulk in the MCU. Speculations from fans have reached far and wide, with fancastings such as Rosario Dawson and Gina Carano dominating the conversation about who She-Hulk should play in the MCU.

Now Instagram artist “ApexForm” has thrown an entirely new, inspired name into that ring of fan castings: Aubrey Plaza. One of the most interesting fan-castings for She-Hulk, Aubrey Plaza would definitely dominate She-Hulk’s role in the MCU. In a brand new fan poster for She-Hulk you can see how ApexForm has imagined Aubrey Plaza to become a member of the MCU.

On the poster, She-Hulk of Aubrey Plaza rocks a blazer and has the traditional green eyes that are the precursor of her colossal. Since the She-Hulk show is part of the MCU, Hulk from Mark Ruffalo is standing next to her, implying that he is probably training her in controlling her anger. Below Aubrey Plaza and Mark Ruffalo is a scene of scientists working on something.

Since this is a fan poster, it can pretty well show what the She-Hulk show would look like, even though the details are thin. As for Aubrey Plaza, nothing has been announced regarding her admission to the MCU, although she would certainly ensure a solid She-Hulk. Only time will tell if Aubrey Plaza will join the MCU as She-Hulk.

In the comics, She-Hulk is the alter ego of Jennifer Walters, a private lawyer and the cousin of Bruce Banner. After being shot, Jennifer Walters receives a blood transfusion from Bruce that transforms her into the gamma-powered She-Hulk. Unlike most incarnations of Bruce Banner’s Hulk, Jennifer Walters retains her sharp humor and emotional control in her She-Hulk form, which later becomes permanent.

The upcoming series of films from Marvel Studios includes Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessand Thor: love and thunder. In addition to the aforementioned feature films, Marvel Studios develops various shows for Disney Plus, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If …?, Hawkeye, Mrs. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk.

Source: ApexForm

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe