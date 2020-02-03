See Aubrey Plaza become the She-Hulk of MCU in a new image

A new concept design presents Legion star Aubrey Plaza as She-Hulk for the MCU series of the character at Disney Plus.

We have known for a long time that the MCU brings She-Hulk to the small screen with a Disney Plus series. However, there is little to no indication as to who will assume the role of She-Hulk in the MCU. Speculations from fans have reached far and wide, with fancastings such as Rosario Dawson and Gina Carano dominating the conversation about who She-Hulk should play in the MCU.

Now, digital artist “ApexForm” has thrown an entirely new, inspired name into that ring of fancasties: Aubrey Plaza. Aubrey Plaza, one of the most interesting fan castings for She-Hulk, would be perfect for the role of She-Hulk in the MCU. The artist created a cool piece of fan art for the She-Hulk series and showed how Aubrey Plaza could look like the Marvel Comics icon. You can see Aubrey Plaza as She-Hulk for the MCU below.

On the poster, She-Hulk of Aubrey Plaza rocks a blazer and has the traditional green eyes that are the precursor of her colossal. Since the She-Hulk show is part of the MCU, Hulk from Mark Ruffalo is standing next to her, implying that he is probably training her in controlling her anger. Below Aubrey Plaza and Mark Ruffalo is a scene of scientists working on something.

Since this is a fan poster, it can pretty well show what the She-Hulk show would look like, even though the details are thin. As for Aubrey Plaza, nothing has been announced regarding her admission to the MCU, although she would certainly ensure a solid She-Hulk. Only time will tell if Aubrey Plaza will join the MCU as She-Hulk.

What do you think of the artwork with Aubrey Plaza as She-Hulk? Do you want to see Aubrey Plaza as She-Hulk in the MCU? Sound out in the comments!

In the comics, She-Hulk is the alter ego of Jennifer Walters, a private lawyer and the cousin of Bruce Banner. After being shot, Jennifer Walters receives a blood transfusion from Bruce that transforms her into the gamma-powered She-Hulk. Unlike most incarnations of Bruce Banner’s Hulk, Jennifer Walters retains her sharp humor and emotional control in her She-Hulk form, which later becomes permanent.

The upcoming series of films from Marvel Studios includes Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessand Thor: love and thunder. In addition to the aforementioned feature films, Marvel Studios develops various shows for Disney Plus, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If …?, Hawkeye, Mrs. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk.

“The Witcher” by Henry Cavill introduces new photos for the poster and first look

Netflix has released a brand new poster for the Henry Cavill series The Witcher, along with a whole series of first look photos.

A beautiful poster for the upcoming Netflix series The Witcher debuted this morning with Henry Cavill as Geralt van Rivia. In addition, Netflix also dropped the first official photos of Anya Cholatra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri, as well as two other stills that offer fans a fresh look at Geralt.

You can view the poster below and the new photos in the gallery by clicking on ‘Next’.

Based on the fantasy series of novels and short stories by Andrzej Sapkowski, Netflix’s The Witcher follows the assassin for hire named Geralt van Rivia (Henry Cavill). Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich will also serve as the executive producer of the series, while Alik Sakharov, Alex Garcia Lopez and Charlotte Brändström are on board as director for the first season with eight episodes.

Here is the official summary for The Witcher:

The Witcher is based on the best-selling fantasy series and is an epic story about fate and the family. Geralt van Rivia, a lonely monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often turn out to be more godless than animals. But when fate drives him to a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn together to control the increasingly volatile continent.

The Witcher plays Henry Cavill as Geralt van Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Aretuza and Millie Brady as Princess Renfri, with Mimi Ndiweni and Therica Wilson-Read as starting magicians.

The Witcher will be available on Netflix at the end of 2019. Stay up to date with the latest updates for the upcoming Netflix series.