See Aubrey Plaza become the She-Hulk of MCU in a new image

Legion Star Aubrey Plaza transforms into the MCU’s She-Hulk into new artwork for the character’s Disney Plus series.

We have known for a long time that the MCU brings She-Hulk to the small screen with a Disney Plus series. However, there is little to no indication as to who will assume the role of She-Hulk in the MCU. Speculations from fans have reached far and wide, with fancastings such as Rosario Dawson and Gina Carano dominating the conversation about who She-Hulk should play in the MCU.

Now, digital artist “ApexForm” has thrown an entirely new, inspired name into that ring of fancasties: Aubrey Plaza. Aubrey Plaza, one of the most interesting fan castings for She-Hulk, would be perfect for the role of She-Hulk in the MCU. The artist created a cool piece of fan art for the She-Hulk series, revealing how Aubrey Plaza might look like the iconic comic book character. View it below.

On the poster, She-Hulk of Aubrey Plaza rocks a blazer and has the traditional green eyes that are the precursor of her colossal. Since the She-Hulk show is part of the MCU, Hulk from Mark Ruffalo is standing next to her, implying that he is probably training her in controlling her anger. Below Aubrey Plaza and Mark Ruffalo is a scene of scientists working on something.

Since this is a fan poster, it can pretty well show what the She-Hulk show would look like, even though the details are thin. As for Aubrey Plaza, nothing has been announced regarding her admission to the MCU, although she would certainly ensure a solid She-Hulk. Only time will tell if Aubrey Plaza will join the MCU as She-Hulk.

What do you think of the artwork with Aubrey Plaza? Do you want to see Aubrey Plaza She-Hulk play in the MCU? Sound out in the comments!

In the comics, She-Hulk is the alter ego of Jennifer Walters, a private lawyer and the cousin of Bruce Banner. After being shot, Jennifer Walters receives a blood transfusion from Bruce that transforms her into the gamma-powered She-Hulk. Unlike most incarnations of Bruce Banner’s Hulk, Jennifer Walters retains her sharp humor and emotional control in her She-Hulk form, which later becomes permanent.

The upcoming series of films from Marvel Studios includes Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessand Thor: love and thunder. In addition to the aforementioned feature films, Marvel Studios develops various shows for Disney Plus, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If …?, Hawkeye, Mrs. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk.

Keep up to date with Heroic Hollywood for the latest news about Marvel’s She-Hulk series for Disney Plus.

Source: ApexForm

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

You can start the gallery with new posters by clicking on “Next”.

Which of these Doom Patrol posters is your favorite? Are you excited to see what the cast delivers for these roles? Sound up in the comments below and make sure you keep following Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news in the DC Universe.

Doom Patrol is a re-image of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.