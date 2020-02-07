Sedition costs are distributed like ‘Prasad’, but …: Kanhaiya Kumar at Anti-CAA Rally

Katihar: CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar ruined Friday that while incitement charges were “freely distributed as prasad,” a policeman arrested along with terrorists was not considered fit to be reserved for treason.

The former JNU student leader, reserved four years ago for incitement, referred to suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Inspector of Police Davinder Singh.

“Sedition indictments are freely distributed as prasad. Social workers are booked … In Karnataka, school children are booked for merely staging a play. And this is when a police officer must be charged with terrorists,” he said during a speech here as part of his state-wide “Jan Gan Man Yatra” against the CAA-NPR-NRC issue.

Kumar, who made a failed election debut in the last Lok Sabha polls against Giriraj Singh of BJP, called the saffron party “Godsewadi”, followers of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

“These Godsewadis, these rioters have put guns in the hands of young people, while (Interior Minister) Amit Shah has secured the plum post of BCCI secretary for his son.

“Those in power are sending their children to Oxford, Cambridge, and other elite institutions abroad, while ordinary young men and women in the country are struggling with an education system in which three-year training takes five years to complete,” he said.

A person who becomes a member of a legislative body for only one term is guaranteed a good retirement for life, while government employees receive irregular retirement after a lifetime of service, said and called it “unfair.”

He accused the NDA government of pursuing a “provoke and mislead” policy and wondered why the Center felt the need for a new amendment, despite the fact that state legislation had been changed by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Kanhaiya tried to defend the use of nicknames such as “takloo” (the bald) and “tadipar” for Shah (an allusion to the Supreme Court’s order that the BJP leader was asked to stay out of Gujarat ten years ago) by claiming that “I do this to make things easier to understand. I don’t want to use abusive words against anyone.”

“I am often accused of being a student even though I am 40. Let me make it clear that I am no longer with JNU after my promotion. And I am only 35. But the problem with my friends who are supporters of the BJP are, they have fallen in love with Modi. And love makes you blind, prevents you from seeing reason, “he added.

“Shah says that those who are opposed to the CAA are opposed to granting citizenship to refugees. This is incorrect. People seeking Indian citizenship were given the same under existing law. The current exercise is an attempt by them to assess the effects NRC took place in Assam according to the order of the Supreme Court, but it worked back politically for the BJP, “Kanhaiya said referring to reports that a majority of those

Hindus were excluded from the NRC in the northeastern state.

“News channels have also become part of this Hindu-versus-Muslim game. I think it’s great to start building a Ram temple in Ayodhya. But the daily problems that people face don’t deserve any coverage!” he said.

The meeting was also addressed by senior leaders such as Tariq Anwar, a former Union minister from here and Congress MLA Shakil Ahmed Khan. A slipper was thrown at the convoy as it approached the rally, by an unidentified person, although the situation was brought under control by the police.

