Sedition Case: Bidar Students Quizzed for Fifth Time about Anti-CAA Play, K’taka Ministers Not aware

Bengaluru: Students from the Bidar school booked for incitement after a play was performed that was critical of the Citizenship Change Act. They were interviewed for the fifth time on Tuesday.

Despite the interrogation of more than 80 students since the case was filed, some of them several times, Karnataka primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar said he was unaware of developments.

When asked how children between the ages of nine and twelve could be interrogated on so many occasions, Kumar told News18 that he did not have the details of the case, and added that he would try to investigate the case and ask for details.

On January 21, Shaheen Primary and High School had performed a play that reportedly portrayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light, after which riot was beaten at the school.

A case was filed on January 26 after a video became viral and a person named Neelesh Rakshayal filed a complaint against it. A school principal and the mother of a student were arrested a few days later.

“The police questioned the students about an hour and a half on Tuesday. The same questions as who wrote the piece and who wrote the dialogues were asked. They also saw the game on laptops and phones as before,” said Thouseef Madikeri, CEO of the school.

Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “Everything is done according to the law. The law follows its own path. It is a very serious and sensitive matter. I collect more details about the probe in the matter.”

Prabhu Chavan, the minister of Bidar, also said that police officers only did their duty. “What happened at school is worrying – the use of non-parliamentary language and misleading people about our prime minister. Everyone is scared. The police officers checked the video and found that foul language was used against our prime minister. That’s why they investigate. It’s their duty, “Chavan said.

When asked whether minority institutions are the target, rural development minister KS Eshwarappa said: “Minority institutions do not mean that they can do anything.”

Shashikala Jolle Minister for the Development of Women and Children, who also said she was unaware of the case, later mentioned the repeated interrogation of the children as harassment.

“I’ll get the details. If the police do it, it’s wrong, it’s harassment. Research is just as important, but if children are harassed, I wouldn’t support it, “she told News18.

“If students are questioned, it should be over in one or two rounds. I will look for a report and also talk to the home department,” she added.

Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad visited the school on Tuesday to express solidarity with the authorities. He also met the director and the mother of the student in prison. Their bail request will be heard on Wednesday.

