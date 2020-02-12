Security: The governors of the east support the NPF community police model

Governors of the geopolitical zone in the south-east approved Wednesday the new community police model of the Nigerian Police (NPF) for effective security in the zone.

At the geopolitical security summit in the southeast, initiated by the inspector general of the police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, the governors in a communiqué read by the governor of the state of Ebonyi and chairman of the forum of the governors in the southeast. Engr. David Umahi said that the contents of the new police strategies for the local police are no different from the security measures that have already been taken in the zone.

Governor Umahi announced that the governors of the southeast had a meeting with the inspector general of the police in the government building of Enugu prior to the summit, during which the chief of police explained to them in detail the concept and effectiveness of the local police in addressing the security challenges in the zone.

Other governors of the event are the governor of the host, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governor Willie Obiano of the state of Anambra, governor Okezie Ikpeazu of the state of Abia and governor of the state of Imo, represented by his deputy Prof. Placid Njoku.

Governor Umahi added that all security concerns raised by traditional and religious leaders in the Southeastern Zone, including those raised by Imeobi from Ohanaeze Ndigbo at the last session of the Southeast Governor Forum, have been addressed in the Nigeria Police Force’s Community Policing Strategy.

The governor, who claimed that people in the zone will see many positive changes as a result of the summit, indicated that the governors have agreed to invest in social intervention programs for young people.

According to him, “the community police was correct and was explained to us in detail. It is no different from our neighborhood watch and the vigilante operation, the forest watch, the gatekeepers, the conflict committees for shepherds and farmers and others.

“And so we saw that this is completely in line with what we pray. We, as your governors, have decided to adopt this municipal police initiative, which is an official confirmation in accordance with what the police and what we do to protect the lives and property of our people. “

In his speech, IGP Adamu Abubakar, who described the Southeast Summit as the best in the country, stated that the event was called “as part of our community surveillance initiative and as part of the Nigerian police’s strategies to implement an all-inclusive strategy to help us achieve our internal security management, especially in the southeastern states. “

The IGP announced that the community police approach was necessary due to the increasing complexity of crime and the challenges of monitoring a vast and diverse country like Nigeria, and stressed that “this requires the Nigerian police to continuously search for citizens for input and advertising involves their support ”.

He praised the governors of the Southeast, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other interest groups in the states of the zone for their active participation in the event, which he called “6th and best of the security summits ”in the country’s six geos designated political zones.

“All of the summits ended in very successful results, and I am happy to confirm that the strategies we have developed together and the partnership that we have built at previous meetings have effectively tackled the security tricks that are unique to everyone of the geopolitical zones. “

At the beginning of his address, Governor Ugwuanyi, who welcomed the Inspector General of Police on behalf of his colleagues in the state of Enugu, was optimistic that the outcome of the summit will facilitate the redesign and refitting of the security architecture in the geopolitical zone in the southeast and bring it with it Up-to-date dimensions of uncertainty and crime.

While Governor Ugwuanyi found that the summit was “both contemporary and compelling”, he congratulated the Inspector General of Police and his team on the great initiative and claimed that his administration had not relied on her oars to provide a safe environment for the residents create life, work and enjoy their free time.

According to him, “we strengthened our neighborhood watchdog groups, paved the way for the forest guards to be enthroned, a new initiative by the South East Governors Forum, and continued to support security agencies in our state with security patrol vehicles and communication equipment, etc.

“We have institutionalized the necessary collaboration between our neighborhood watch groups, forest guards and security agencies, particularly in the area of ​​information exchange. The law of the Enugu State Security Trust Fund is designed to ensure the sustained support of security agencies in the state, while the law of the State Forest Guards lies in front of our State House of Assembly.

“We are also about to use our automated drone monitoring solution to give our security monitoring the necessary impetus.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who stressed his government’s commitment to the security and well-being of people as enshrined in the country’s constitution, expressed the hope that the outcome of the interactions would pave the way for improved security in the Southeast Zone “as a key contributor “Will determine our economic development”.

Other speakers at the event were the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Njoku, General President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma, Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers of Enugu, HRH Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, the guest speaker, Prof. Felix Asogwa made the keynote speech.