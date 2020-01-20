Security Strengthened In Virginia State Capital As Rally For Firearms Rights Begins

A gun rights rally was held Monday morning in the state capital of Virginia as authorities sought to prevent the kind of violence that took place in Charlottesville three years ago in a context enhanced security.

Thousands of gun rights advocates plan to descend to Richmond for Lobby Day to oppose legislation that would restrict access to firearms in the state. The Commonwealth is bracing for the potential of extremist and white nationalist groups to disrupt peaceful protests with violence and riots, and State Democratic Governor Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency last week to ban weapons from open and concealed fire and other weapons from the grounds of the state capital.

The large crowd was peaceful as early as Monday morning. People started lining up around 6 a.m.ET to pass security, an hour before the capital gates open. Security is very tight, officers search the bags and force people to remove their jackets to be searched, despite the freezing temperatures. Law enforcement officials confiscate items such as lighters when people enter the secure area.

In addition to the people on the ground in the capital, there is a large crowd outside the fenced area, which is not under arms prohibition and is an open transport area. They chanted “Northam out” and seemed to outnumber the group on the ground in the capital. There is a strong police presence among this crowd, and law enforcement can also be seen on the rooftops, providing additional security in the area.

“There could be far right and far left groups here today, but the vast majority of the message is” guns save lives “and we believe in the 2nd Amendment,” said 22-year-old Sean Restatter , to CNN about Capitol Land.

Manny Vega of Richmond, who was outside the safe area, said that he and his fellow protesters were “here to represent every citizen here who wants to keep the right to bear arms”.

Threat concerns

Northam said law enforcement learned of credible threats of violence surrounding the Monday rally from traditional and alternative dark web channels used by violent groups and white nationalists outside of Virginia.

This led the Democratic Governor to issue a temporary state of emergency from last week to Tuesday, banning open and concealed firearms and other weapons from the state capital’s land.

In announcing the ban on Wednesday, Northam said he hoped to prevent incidents like the violence that erupted three years ago during the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, which left a dead counter-protester and several others injured.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested three suspected members of a white supremacist group, including two men accused of possession of a machine gun, more than 1,000 cartridges of ammunition and parts of body armor.

Virginia House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert said in a statement on Saturday that despite differences with Democrats, the two groups are “united against any threat of violence or civil unrest in any neighborhood” and that any group who travels to Richmond to “spread white supremacy” garbage or any other form of hatred, violence or civil unrest is not welcome here. “

Right to Possess Firearms for “Law-abiding Citizens”

Firearms rights group – the Virginia Citizens Defense League – is organizing protests on so-called lobby day, declaring that their protests will be peaceful and intends to draw attention to the “sanctuaries of the second amendment, “or what they call localities that vow not to enforce” Unconstitutional “Firearms Laws.

One of the scheduled speakers invited by VCDL includes Stephen Willeford, the man who shot and chased the gunman in the massacre at the church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in 2017.

Group President Philip Van Cleave previously told CNN that they have been attending Lobby Day since 2003 to defend gun rights by “law-abiding citizens” and that “grassroots” efforts have failed. have experienced no incidents of violence.

Northam’s executive order was quickly challenged in court by VCDL, the Gun Owners of America and three individuals, who argued that the ban violated their rights under the first and second amendments. A judge confirmed Thursday the governor’s temporary ban, which led him to file an appeal with the Virginia Supreme Court. The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday denied their petition, leaving Northam’s ban in effect.

After a mass shooting in a municipal building in Virginia Beach last year, Northam called for a special session to debate gun control, but it was adjourned by Republicans without action.

But since taking control of the state legislature in November, Democrats have managed to advance gun control measures during the 2020 legislative session.

The Virginia Senate, according to party principles, approved several gun measures last week, including background checks for transfers of private firearms, limiting purchases of firearms to one handgun per month and allowing localities to ban firearms in public during an authorized event.

The invoices now go to the Virginia House of Delegates.

This story is breaking and will be updated.