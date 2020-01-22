The management of the Tricycle Riders ’Association, the Enugu state section, opposed the use of the transportation system to commit any form of crime in the state.

This follows the introduction of a unique identification number, intended to strengthen the fight against crime committed using tricycles, known as keke.

The president of the national association of tricycle riders, Mr. Benjamin Ejiofor Ikah, while addressing journalists in Enugu, advised all keke riders to report any operator whose identity was in question to the agencies of security.

Ikay said, “The essence of this security number is to make sure that we know all the operators of keke by their number and once this is done like that there will be no incident in using keke for steal people or commit criminal activities. Once you have done this, you will be traced with your keke number as detailed on the form you filled out and submitted.

“We are here today to finish what we reported last year. Last year, we launched a campaign to ensure that all keke runners have a security identification number to support His Excellency’s initiative to ensure that Enugu remains the most peaceful of the whole federation.

“In 2020, we start with the Mgbemene unit. We have up to 87 units in urban Enugu. We were able to cover 38 units last year. We have a lot of work to do this year, but by the end of February we will do it.

“Like me, my identification number is 01 and if I see someone with this number, I will sound the alarm because any crime he commits with the keke will be the person to arrest. Data for such a person is not in our office and once the case is reported, we will search for that person and arrest them. Your data will be seen and you will be arrested if you see such a person and remain silent.

“It also applies to all tricycles in the state of Enugu. We will give each operator a different number for easy identification. If you are number 10, you will be number 10 throughout the state of Enugu, ”he said.

Ikah said the exercise was already paying off, as the state witnessed a crime-free incident involving runners from Keke during the Christmas tide.

“You have heard nowhere that someone’s bag was stolen last December, or” a chance “involving runners from Keke,” he said.