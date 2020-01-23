Security: Enugu government demolishes structures encroaching on Akanu Ibiam international airport

The government of the state of Enugu, as part of its commitment to complete successfully and in good time the rehabilitation of the international airport of Akanu Ibiam (Enugu), has proceeded with demolition of the buildings and structures that encroach on airport grounds, for the safety and security of life and property. .

Speaking to journalists during the demolition, which was carried out by the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), led by its executive chairman, Dr. Josef Umunnakwe Onoh, with officials from the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, said the exercise responded to security concerns raised by the federal government about the airport.

It should be recalled that the federal government had expressed concerns about the illegal structures encroaching on the airport grounds, the radio mast of the state broadcasting service and the free trade area, asking the government to State to meet the challenges for personal safety and security. and the airport.

Following rapid intervention by the state government, the federal government, through the Department of Aviation and FAAN, expressed satisfaction with the above guidelines, which paved the way the ongoing rehabilitation of the airport.

Speaking, the Information Commissioner added that the demolition exercise was part of the state government’s efforts to guarantee the reopening of the airport as planned by the federal government for efficient operations. .

Aroh pointed out that the State Executive Council (EXCO) at its first meeting in 2020 approved the request made by FAAN for the issuance of a composite certificate of occupancy (CofO) and the complete acquisition of airport grounds, revealing that the demolition exercise was part of the processes carried out in the best public interest.

“The government of the state of Enugu is committed to ensuring the security of our people. We are committed to ensuring the well-being of our people and one of the most basic processes we must undergo, to continue to grow the economy of the State of Enugu and the entire geopolitical area of the Southeast and beyond, is to make sure that this international airport, which is the only international airport in the southeast of Niger is fully functional, “he said.

The commissioner revealed that the demolition of the encroached structures will allow the installation of night landing lights at the airport, stressing that the state government is determined to ensure that any obstacle that hinders the full realization of the project airport is duly lifted.

According to him, “We have received assurances from the contractors, from FAAN, that this airport will be reopened for operations in April. Each piece of land acquired by FAAN is acquired by the State in accordance with the laws in force and we provide all the support necessary to make this airport operational. We will continue to do our best to implement the directives of the State Executive Council. ”