Secularism and citizenship under challenge in the country, says Chidambaram

Chidambaram said that one of the fundamental ideas for modern democracy is secularism and that it is being challenged today along with citizenship. He said that secularism is being challenged to a point where citizenship has also become an object of attack.

PTI

updated:February 5, 2020, 10:36 PM IST

Conference leader P Chidambaram.

New Delhi: Senior congress leader P Chidambaram said Wednesday that secularism and citizenship are under pressure in the country and if a person is secular, people will call her anti-national.

Speaking after the publication of a book “Vision for a Nation: Paths and Perspectives”, he said that if one is secular nowadays, their patriotism will be questioned and there will be people who, over time, will also become citizenship of question others, what a danger.

The Samruddha Bharat Foundation book was previously released by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Vice President M Hamid Ansari, alongside Chidambaram and others.

“We have reached a point where the debate on secularism has shifted to a debate on citizenship.

“If you are secular today, there will be people who will call you anti-national, if you are secular today, they will say that you speak the language of Pakistan, if you are secular, your patriotism is under discussion. Many of these people “Over time, it will have the citizenship of the others involved. That is the point of danger that we seem to be facing in recent years,” he said.

