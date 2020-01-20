Secret woman exposed behind Oasis' success - and what she says really drove her apart

It is the secret powerhouse behind Oasis’ massive Britpop success, which has led her through the difficult times at the height of her fame.

Katrina Russell was instrumental in how the band was led in the late 1990s when it was a key figure on Creation Records.

Wild parties, celebrity friends, and naming Noel Gallagher’s ex-wife Meg Matthews as their best friend were the norm for Kat.

Now that she was living a quiet life away from music in Cornwall, she was the woman who made the connection between the record label’s bosses and the band.

And everything happened by accident.

Kat was instrumental in managing Oasis at the height of her fame

(Image: Daily Mirror)

As an 18-year-old in London, Kat was a big fan of dance music and DJ Paul Oakenfield was her friend.

Meg Matthews was dancing evenings at the time and it was one of Kat’s hitting her – it was fate.

She told Cornwall Live: “The next thing that Meg and Noel (Gallagher) got together when Oasis got anywhere. It was immediately clear that the band was something else, that they were going to be incredible.

“I will always remember where I was when I first heard Live Forever. I sat down and thought,” This is the future “.

“I said to Meg, got myself a job at the record label and I literally went there and started working for nothing.”

Kat with Alan McGee, for whom she worked as a PA

Kat met the legendary record manager Alan McGee, who had signed Primal Scream, My Bloody Valentine and Jesus and Mary Chain in his stable.

The two got along immediately and she was offered a job at the reception.

It didn’t take long for her to gradually get promoted, which led her to be good friends with Meg and Noel.

Kat explained: “The reason I got along so well with Creation was because I was so interested in Meg and Noel, always in their house, Supernova Heights.

“You couldn’t believe the people who were there, the parties that were taking place. Just the best and wildest time to be here.”

Kat was best friends with Noel’s first wife, Meg Matthews

(Picture: PA archive / PA pictures)

She celebrated with some of the biggest names in music, including U2, Simon Le Bon, Mick Hucknall and Massive Attack, at Bashes that lasted for days.

A-lost stars like Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller were also regulars at Noels and Meg’s party pad Super Nova Heights.

And Kat became crucial to running Creation Records as Chef Alan was struggling with a drug problem.

She said: “Where I came in was because sometimes he couldn’t talk to the bands, he couldn’t go straight to them because he was afraid.

“He literally switched off; he would retire to his apartment and not come out, so I would go back and forth between Noel’s house and his house and do things.

Video is loading

Video not available

Click to play

Touch to play

The video starts in8Cancel

Play Now

“The bands were crazy and he didn’t want to approach that.”

Kat claims Alan almost died when he was torn from a plan and she describes him as a “wreck” when the band had their big break – but he still gave it all.

At the time of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory’s release, Kat was working as Alan’s PA and the band had grown so large that the label needed two buildings – one for Oasis and the other for the rest of the signed acts.

Her close relationship with the Gallagher brothers meant that she had a rare glimpse of what was really going on at the height of her fame.

And Kat can confirm that the Gallagher brothers’ legendary arguments were definitely real.

Kat was regularly at some of the wild oasis parties

She said, “Sometimes you had to hide under the desks when you started, but that was part of the charm.”

As part of the band’s inner circle, she is best able to tell what really drove the belligerent brothers apart.

Kat said, “Noel, on the one hand, believe it or not, despite the bravery, is actually quite calm and shy, and Liam is actually a really handsome guy.

“Liam has a job and he does it. He’s not really that. Sometimes we went out and I felt sorry for him because he was pretty lonely and lost.

“Liam is really real and would be sitting in the bar with you and me talking about normal things right now.

Kat would hang out with the friends on Gallagher’s A-list

(Image: REX / Shutterstock)

“Noel, you won’t get that. Noel was much more interested in hanging out with celebrities and trying to be Paul Weller. They are very different characters.”

When she finally left Creation, Kat worked as a PA for Noel before initiating a reunion with The Specials.

And when she moved to Cornwall four years ago, she vowed never to work in music again.

But when her daughter gave her a Penny Eyes CD, Kat was immediately impressed.

She contacted her old boss Alan and other great musicians and was convinced that she had found the new Oasis.

Kat said: “What I see in Penny Eyes is what I saw in Noel’s songwriting. The level of songwriting is so good, especially the new things we just did in the studio really remind me of Oasis.”