Secret weapon: why Jill Biden is such an effective campaigner for her husband Joe

She says she knows the candidate better than anyone. He likes to say that he is “married”.

Jill and Joe Biden have been married for 43 years and during their time as a senator and vice-president she continued to work, most recently as an English professor at a community college. It created a real world beyond the bubble perspective of the White House, according to invaluable people.

So when 77-year-old Mr. Biden called on a series of ex-senators, members of the House, and others to go to Iowa and New Hampshire to campaign for him and act as “surrogates,” the dispatch of no one was more important than his wife’s.

She acted as an energetic, morally stimulating visitor to remote campaign offices, far from the capital cities of the state. And because of who she is, she has said things about him and his campaign, other surrogates may not feel free to express themselves.

Last year in New Hampshire she told supporters of other candidates to “swallow a little” and vote for her husband because he had a better chance of beating Donald Trump.

“Your candidate may be better at, I don’t know, healthcare, than Joe, but you have to look at who’s going to win this election.”

Mrs. Biden, 68, published her own memoir last year, Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Me Yourself, which told about the pain they had to fight through the death of their son, Beau. His death in 2015 after developing a rumor in the brain was perhaps the main reason that Mr. Biden noticed the race in 2016.

In the final days, while Iowa is preparing to become the first state in the nation, Mrs. Biden has, like her husband, been racing through the state to try to make the decision that the family will not hang over them forever.

In the city of Davenport in eastern Iowa, she went knocking on the campaign office staff and volunteers and knocked on doors in the Bettendorf community. She did not spend that long – how much it was to use on social media and how much it was to actually convince voters – was unclear.

Joe Biden says, “Beau must be the one who becomes president”

But when she approached the houses with the Texas Congressman, Filemon Vela Jr., she got at least one person to say they would vote for her husband.

At a house with a sign in front of Pete Buttigieg pressed into the snow-covered ground, she laughed at the suggestion that she would pull it out.

“Better just knock – maybe they need it the second time,” said Mr. Vela Jr., leaving a leaflet in the hope that even if the person did not support Mr. Biden in the caucus, or primarily, they would turn out to be vote in the general election if he is a candidate.

When asked why she offered herself the prospect of returning to the government, Mrs. Biden said the country needed “new leadership.”

“I’ve heard this everywhere in Iowa and New Hampshire,” she said. “We need someone we can respect – a leader.”

She said she could emphasize to her people the strengths of her husband better than anyone and “why he would be the best president.”

Mrs. Biden is not the only campaign husband used in Iowa to remind voters that even candidates seeking the highest office in the country are people.

On Saturday night, Bernie Sanders saved his last words of thanks for his wife, Jane, in Cedar Rapids. In the meantime, Mr Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten Glezman, has organized fundraising events. On Friday evening in Davenport, Mr Buttigieg’s husband stood behind in the crowd when the former Mayor of Indiana spoke at St. Ambrose University.

“People are positive,” Mrs. Biden said about people’s response to her campaign. “They say they will vote for my husband because we need change.”

Always on message, she said, “Many people here in Iowa struggle with food issues … They want a leader who will change things. But they also want a president who they can respect.”

