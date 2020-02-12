Secret Service ordered to reveal how much it has paid to Trump’s private company

House Democrats demand documentation after reports in The Washington Post that the Trump organization charges the secret service rates of up to $ 650 per night to stay with its property.

The alarming reports of “exorbitant costs” at President Donald Trump’s private clubs and resorts and the fact that the administration has not disclosed how many taxpayer dollars are spent on these private properties is the subject of a letter (PDF) to James Murray , director of the secret service.

Representative Carolyn Maloney of New York, chairman of the Committee on Monitoring and Reform, and member of the committee Jackie Speier of California, say in the letter that the rates and lack of transparency are of serious concern.

“This concern has increased since President Trump has spent a third of his presidency in his private clubs and hotels, and his finance minister has tried to protect the cost of the secret service from public investigation,” wrote Ms. Maloney and Ms. Speier.

The Washington Post reported on February 7 that the Trump organization charged the Secret Service rates up to $ 650 per night in Mar-a-Lago, according to documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act and personal accounts.

1/29

Trump styles are “You are fired!” posed in his Trump Tower office in June 2012. At the time, he was known as a reality TV star on The Apprentice

Diane Bondareff / Invision / AP

2/29

He was also known as the patron of the Miss Universe competition

Getty

3/29

There are early signs of Trump’s ambition for the presidency everywhere. Not in the least in his book from 2011 ‘Time to get tough: Making America # 1 again’

Getty

4/29

Trump with Piers Morgan in November 2010. Piers Morgan has long said that he and Trump are good friends

Getty

5/29

Trump appeared on Fox & Friends, his favorite show, in August 2011

Getty

6/29

Trump considered running during the 2012 elections, where he would face Barack Obama. He speaks here during an event for a Republican women’s group

Getty

7/29

Trump was subjected to a Comedy Central roast in 2011. He is shown here as roasted by rapper Snoop Dogg

Getty

8/29

Given that this Trump store is located in the lobby of Trump Tower, it can be said that Trump sells merchandise of his own from his own home

Getty

9/29

Trump held meetings with prominent Republicans when considering his 2012 bid. He is pictured here with the Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin

Getty

10/29

In the end he did not start running in 2012, but instead endorsed Republican candidate Mitt Romney

AFP / Getty

11/29

The Trump golf course in Aberdeen turned out to be controversial in 2012 when he started lobbying the Scottish government against wind power so they wouldn’t install offshore turbines in his new job

Getty

12/29

He even gave evidence to a Scottish parliamentary committee that discouraged wind energy

AFP / Getty

13/29

He of course found time for a round

AFP / Getty

14/29

On June 16, 2015, Trump announced that he would stand for the presidency of the United States in the 2016 election as a republican

Getty

15/29

His campaign was divided and stroked controversy wherever he went. He was finally declared Republican candidate in June 2016

Getty

16/29

Trump participated in the TV debate against opponent Hillary Clinton on October 9

Getty

17/29

Trump and wife Melania vote in the presidential election on November 8, 2016

AFP / Getty

18/29

Hillary Clinton admitted the defeat on November 9 at 2.50 p.m. and President-Elect Trump gave his victory speech quickly to a crowd of supporters

Getty

19/29

News coverage around the world focused on the enormous political upset that Trump’s victory meant

AFP / Getty

20/29

Trump met with President Obama to discuss transition planning on November 10. Obama had fiercely denounced Trump during the election campaign, at one point even cursing that he would not leave the White House if Trump won

AFP / Getty

21/29

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage pose in the golden elevator at Trump Tower on November 12, 2016. Farage was the first British politician to meet Trump after the election

LeaveEUOffical / Twitter

22/29

The inauguration of Donald Trump took place on January 20, 2017. Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer boasted that the crowd was the “biggest ever” witnessing an inauguration, a claim that proved false

Getty

23/29

In his first 100 days as a leader, Trump signed 24 executive orders, most of each president

AFP / Getty

24/29

One of Trump’s most memorable election promises was building a wall between the US and Mexico. He is standing here for a prototype for a part of the wall

Getty

25/29

Trump’s meetings with other world leaders have not resulted in a shortage of photo opportunities

Getty

26/29

Trump was welcomed by the queen in the UK and a state banquet was held in Buckingham Palace in his honor

Reuters

27/29

Not everyone welcomed the president. Mass protests were held in London during his visits in both 2018 and 2019

EPA

28/29

One of Trump’s most important encounters with another leader was with Kim Jong Un in North Korea. In June 2019, Trump became the first incumbent president to set foot in North Korea

Getty

29/29

President Trump will fight for a second term in 2020, who knows what the next decade will bring?

Getty

That rate was charged dozens of times in 2017, and a lower rate of $ 396.15 was charged dozens of times in 2018.

The secret service was also charged $ 17,000 a month for using a three-bedroom cottage on President Trump’s grounds in Bedminster, New Jersey – “an unusually high rent for homes in that area.”

The report mentioned nearly $ 500,000 in payments from the secret service to the president’s companies for only a fraction of his time in office. Given the limited information available, the total is considered much higher.

Similar concerns were expressed in a report published by the non-partisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) at the request of the late Chairman Elijah Cummings and Ms. Speier.

That report revealed that the federal government spent $ 13.6 million in early 2017 for only four trips to Mar-a-Lago. Of that spending, approximately $ 1.6 million was allocated to the secret service to provide support.

“Such steep spending of tax money is in stark contrast to statements from Trump organization officials about how the president’s affairs sue the government,” wrote Ms. Maloney and Ms. Speier.

Eric Trump, the son of the president who manages the organization, told Yahoo! Finance in an interview that they charge the government something for services such as the household, but otherwise offer rooms at Trump properties at cost.

He said: “When my father travels, they stay at our house for free … So wherever he goes, if he stays in one of his places, the government actually spends money, which means it saves a fortune, because if they go to one across the street, they would charge them $ 500 a night, while, you know we charge them like $ 50. “

The secret service has not disclosed the full scope of its payments to the president’s companies or his expenses for presidential trips to his own property.

During the first 18 months of the Trump presidency, the secret service did not submit to the House Committee the half-yearly reports on President’s protection expenditures required by law under the Presidential Protection Assistance Act (1976).

In addition, the three most recent reports do not take into account certain characteristics, such as Mar-a-Lago, and “they lack the level of granularity that the committee needs to take its responsibility to effectively monitor.”

Mrs. Maloney and Mrs. Speier have requested all documents, contracts, and communications between the Secret Service and Trump Organization and its affiliates regarding the rental of accommodation or the provision of security or other services to its properties.

They set a deadline on February 25, 2020.

.