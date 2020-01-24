Secret Cinema is returning to a distant galaxy

Anyone lucky enough to be able to visit Secret Cinema and stroll through their impressive The Empire Strikes Back experience will know what great news this is as Secret Cinema and Disney’s StudioLAB work together to “find the best way to go find to integrate the films in event worlds. “

The first show will premiere in London later this year. However, the agreement also provides for an expansion of the Secret Cinema across the pond, with experiences planned in Los Angeles and New York. Further global expansion could also take place.

Secret Cinema is a unique and haunted film show series that, as the company announces, is revolutionizing the way people experience a film. Secret Cinema merges film with live music, art, theater and dance and creates artistic, authentic worlds in which the history of the film lives and breathes. The audience is placed in the center of the action and the story comes to life.

The company transforms huge spaces into film worlds in which actors play storylines and heroic moments every night of the production. The audience participates by becoming part of the show and story from the moment they buy an admission ticket to the moment they get a character and put into the preshow story. Filmgoers enter the world of film, become their character, uncover secret storylines and act as if they were anchored in the film itself.