National-World

One of the oldest women in World War II, Sophie Yazzie, died on Saturday, said Wanda Wright, director of Arizona veterans services, in a Facebook article.

She was 105 years old.

Yazzie, a member of the Navajo Nation, was born in 1914 in the Canyon of Chelly, Arizona, and joined the US Army Air Corps at the age of 28, said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and the vice president Myron Lizer in a statement.

She had four children, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren, the statement said.

“On behalf of the Navajo people, we offer our thoughts and prayers for the family of the late Sophie Yazzie, a matriarch for her family and a warrior for our Navajo people who served our country with great honor and dignity,” said Nez in a statement.

The state governor also tweeted about the loss, saying “Arizona is still grateful for its service.”

Yazzie died in Tucson, surrounded by his family.