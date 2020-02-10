Second generation Queens CL and Tiffany captured in one frame: news: KpopStarz

On February 8, the second generation of female idols CL and Tiffany met at an international fashion event, “Tom Ford’s Fashion Week Show,” with their immortal visuals and presence in the crowd as first-line guests.

During the event, Girls ‘Generation member Tiffany and former 2NE1 member CL, both pursuing as a solo artist, attracted a lot of attention from netizens and their fans after their reunion, in which the Girls’ Generation member also watched a video clip from behind screens during the fashion show location.

In the messages from Tiffany uploaded to her Instagram account, she gave her fans a glimpse of her preparations for the event, including her makeup and hairstyle. In addition, Tiffany has also shared a video of her walk to the show.

In addition, a video is circulating about how she catches up with CL on various social media platforms. Tiffany uploaded it in her IG stories, and it received many positive responses and likes. The two idols sat side by side, and the appearance of the second generation of Korean pop idols that can be seen from it is no joke.

In their video, Tiffany called CL, “The Queen,” while introducing the former 2NE1 member to her followers. “Hey guys, we’re here at the Tom Ford Show! (…) CL is here! Have fun guys!” then the camera shifted toward CL, which she then waved at and gave her a sweet smile.

Later Tiffany and CL posed for a photo, “queens” in one frame. Tiffany also had the opportunity to take a photo with famous international celebrities, including Lil Nas X, Hunter Schafer and the main star of the event, Tom Ford.

Meanwhile, fans, particularly Blackjacks (2NE1 fandom) and Sones (Girls’ Generation fandom), became emotional after seeing the interaction between two idols, both of which had a significant impact on the international pavement of K-pop. Girls’ Generation and 2NE1 were one of the groups that pioneered Kpop after the first generation in new genre and fashion trends, establishing the music industry in the mainstream.

Despite competing during music shows and hit lists, the two created a friendly band, a good model for their fandoms, which prevented fan wars.

On the other hand, after taking a break from the Kpop scenario, Tiffany made her huge success in the US, with international charts with her, “Magnetic Moon”, “Teach You” and “Lips on Lips”. She recently completed her Asia fan-measuring tour, “Open Hearts Eve”, where she also introduced her latest single “Run For Your Life”.

On the same page, CL also promotes as a solo artist, in which she recently released her comeback album, 2019, “In the Name of Love”, consisting of six new songs. After leaving YG Entertainment, the solo artist also set up her own YouTube channel, uploading teasers for her comeback. Fans of CL expected more content from the artist this year. She was also from Beyonce for ad collaboration in Adidas X Ivy Park Collection.

