Second complaint by a Virginia Tech student claiming violations of the 14th amendment were dismissed before the district court

BLACKSBURG, VA. (WFXR) – Matthew Byerly’s case against Virginia Tech was dismissed in the District Court.

A former student who was accused of cheating on a final exam in fall 2016 and who had received a failed grade claimed that the school did not give him due process during an honorary trial in 2017 by not allowing him, his accuser confront. It was rightly argued that the provisions of the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution apply to the disciplinary procedure of the school.

He also stated that the failed grade was “devastating to his plans in the medical field” and that he had a “constitutionally protected property interest in his continuing education at Virginia Tech and the credits he received for the course he was receiving , acquired failed class in.

Judge Robert Ballou stated that there is no Virginia Tech policy that constitutes a constitutionally protected property interest in Byerly’s case and that he cannot claim a protected property interest for course credits that have not yet been earned.

The defendants, Va.Tech President Timothy Sands and Assistant Provost for Academic Strategy and Policy James Orr, alleged that Byerly had received a due process and that only such proceedings would apply if a plaintiff was denied freedom or property interests protected by the fourteenth amendment.

