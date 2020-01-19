Second Amendment Supporters Unite in Militia Call in Floyd County

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

FLOYD COUNTY, Go. (WFXR) – More than 100 supporters of the Second Amendment gathered for a militia rally call on Saturday afternoon in Floyd County.

Concerned Citizens of Floyd – the group that organized the event – says that the purpose of the appeal was to organize volunteers willing to join a militia to defend the rights of citizens of Floyd County if necessary. More than 100 men and women gathered for the event on Saturday.

According to Richard Dimmel, a member of Concerned Citizens of Floyd, the goal would be for county governments and county residents to work together to protect each other.

“I think it is everyone’s responsibility to recognize that the Constitution is the highest law in the country and that it is in fact a violation of federal law to trample on the civil rights of people and try to illegally remove them, “said Dimmel. “No one has ever thought that a crisis like this would hit us, and yet here it is. One of the most basic rights is threatened by the legislator and the governor. It is a really sad situation. ”

Many people who participated in the militia’s calling plan to travel to Richmond for the Virginia Citizens Defense League rally on Monday.

