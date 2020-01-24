Mumbai: Sebi is acquiring capabilities to monitor and analyze social media posts to maintain control over possible market manipulations, its president Ajay Tyagi said Thursday.

He said the capabilities will involve the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analysis and natural language processing tools to detect market manipulation.

The new plan involves creating a “data lake” project to increase analytical capabilities, he said while speaking at the Speaking at the National Institute of Securities Markets in Patalganga, near here.

In an effort to curb possible manipulations in the stock market, Sebi has been monitoring social networks and there have been cases in which social media publications have helped to act against manipulation activities.

“Capturing bad practices in the market using standard tools that analyze only structured price and volume data is increasingly difficult,” said Tyagi.

“We want to acquire technology and deconstruct data analysis because the analysis of structured data is not helping much, manipulators use all kinds of things,” he said.

A tender has also been submitted to acquire the technology.

Even in the absence of such a focused tool, Tyagi said that Sebi already has capabilities, in which it filters posts on social networks after corporate announcements and changes in the price and volumes of a scrip.

The head of Sebi said that the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) tools has the potential to bring a paradigm shift in the stock market landscape, adding that blockchain can be used in activities of compensation and settlement.

AI / ML tools are increasingly being implemented in the functions of fund management, trade, supervision and surveillance in capital markets, he added.

In addition, Tyagi said it is necessary for technologists to invest time in researching these tools for applications in capital markets.

Systemic risks are becoming important objectives for financial regulators, Tyagi said, explaining that this requires the identification and monitoring of important financial institutions, leverage, interconnection, risk concentrations and market sentiment.

