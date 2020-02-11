SeaWorld Settles Blackfish Charges

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Entertainment said Tuesday that it would pay $ 65 million to settle a lawsuit that allegedly misled investors about the effects of the 2013 film Black fish had on his business.

SeaWorld Settles Class Action Lawsuit Against “Blackfish” Statements

The Orlando-based company has agreed to pay $ 65 million

The lawsuit alleged that former SeaWorld executives misled investors

The settlement agreement was announced in a SEC filing released Tuesday.

The 2014 lawsuit accused SeaWorld executives of making false or misleading statements about the impact of the film on theme park visits.

Attendance at SeaWorld parks has dropped sharply after the film’s release, although the company refused to acknowledge it, the lawsuit said.

In the filing, SeaWorld said that the comparison “does not constitute or constitute an admission, license or determination of fault, liability or misconduct by the company or a defendant.”

The settlement agreements still have to be approved by the court.

SeaWorld and its former CEO James Atchison agreed pay over $ 5 million 2018 to settle fraud charges related to statements about the effects of Black fish,

Black fish criticized SeaWorld’s treatment of captive orcas and sparked outrage among animal rights activists. In recent years, SeaWorld has changed its strategy to focus on attractions and conservation rather than animal entertainment.

Just last week, the company said it would stop practicing Trainers riding dolphins in his shows.