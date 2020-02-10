SeaWorld Orlando plans to point out possible new attraction

ORLANDO, Fla, – SeaWorld Orlando is already working on its next attraction, as evidenced by documents from Orange County.

In January, SeaWorld submitted work plans to the county for what appeared to be a new attraction. Spectrum News 13 received the plans through a public record request.

SeaWorld Orlando submitted construction site plans to Orange County in January. (Courtesy of the Orange County Government)

The plans, bearing the project name “SWO Penguin”, include demolition work on the paths leading to the Bayside Stadium. The project border area also includes outdoor areas near the special event complex Ports of Call.

However, the plans do not reveal which attraction SeaWorld is working on.

While we’re waiting to find out, SeaWorld is getting ready to open another coaster this spring. Ice Breaker, the new multidirectional launch vehicle, will feature four full-time launches and the steepest elevation change in Florida.

SeaWorld has added new attractions to its parks as part of the company’s strategy to increase presence and sales.

Later this month, SeaWorld will publish its quarterly results, which will be the first under its new CEO. The last earnings report The visitor numbers published in November showed that sales had decreased.