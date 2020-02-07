SeaWorld make changes to dolphin shows

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Entertainment is making changes to the dolphin shows in the theme parks.

The company will stop practicing trainers who ride the animals during the performances.

The animal rights group PETA acknowledges SeaWorld’s decision and cites a shareholder proposal that called for an end to “dolphin surfing”. PETA owns shares in SeaWorld.

However, according to SeaWorld, the decision was not made by PETA.

“SeaWorld is constantly developing its animal presentations to create the best experience for guests and our animals,” said the company. “As an accredited zoological institution, our tour determines only the content and format of our presentations, and is in no way affected by the actions of poorly informed activists who appear to be more interested in their profile and fundraiser than animal welfare. “

In a letter to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, a SeaWorld lawyer said the company was planning to “stop demonstrating the position in the stands in the coming months.”

Changes to the dolphin shows will follow after SeaWorld The orca shows have been revisedand shifted his focus from entertainment to education.

SeaWorld was closely scrutinized in the years following the 2013 release of Blackfish, which criticized the company’s treatment of captive whales.