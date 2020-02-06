SeaWorld extends Seven Seas Festival with Sean Paul, vanilla ice cream

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has expanded its Seven Seas Food Festival with more artists.
The concert lineup now includes Sean Paul, Vanilleeis, Gretchen Wilson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Gin Blossoms and Jeremy Camp.
* NYSNC’s Lance Bass will be part of a Pop 2000 tour with O-Town, Ryan Cabrera & LFO on February 15th.
Previously announced acts such as Trace Adkins, Night Ranger, Maddie & Tae and Boyz II Men.
Performances take place every Saturday and Sunday of the festival.
The concerts are included in the entrance fee to the theme park.
In addition to the concerts, visitors can enjoy Dozens of dishes served in marketplaces throughout the park. The menu at this year’s festival also includes new foods, including bison sliders with cricket crusts and a ramen bowl with ducks and mushrooms.
Here’s a look at the current concert series, which can change:
February 8 – Maddie & Tae
February 9 – Trace Adkins
February 15 – Pop 2000 Tour – moderated by Lance Bass with O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO
February 16 – Night Ranger
February 22 – Leave the earth behind
February 23 – Dennis DeYoung; The music of Styx
February 29 – Grupo Mania
March 1 – Boyz II Men
March 7 – AJR
March 8 – Dylan Scott
March 14 – Hunter Hayes
March 15 – Joe Nichols
March 21 – YES and Alan Parsons live project
March 22 – Edwin McCain
March 28 – Gin Blossoms
March 29 – villagers
April 4 – Jesse McCartney
April 5 – Gretchen Wilson
April 11 – Scotty McCreery
April 12 – Jeremy Camp
April 18 – Always clear
April 19 – Grand Funk Railroad and BLUE ÖYSTER CULT
April 25 – Vanilla ice cream and C&C Music Factory
April 26 – Chris Janson
May 2 – Billy Ray Cyrus
May 3 – Sean Paul
The SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival takes place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from February 7th to May 3rd.