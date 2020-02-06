SeaWorld extends Seven Seas Festival with Sean Paul, vanilla ice cream

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has expanded its Seven Seas Food Festival with more artists.

The concert lineup now includes Sean Paul, Vanilleeis, Gretchen Wilson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Gin Blossoms and Jeremy Camp.

* NYSNC’s Lance Bass will be part of a Pop 2000 tour with O-Town, Ryan Cabrera & LFO on February 15th.

Previously announced acts such as Trace Adkins, Night Ranger, Maddie & Tae and Boyz II Men.

Performances take place every Saturday and Sunday of the festival.

The concerts are included in the entrance fee to the theme park.

In addition to the concerts, visitors can enjoy Dozens of dishes served in marketplaces throughout the park. The menu at this year’s festival also includes new foods, including bison sliders with cricket crusts and a ramen bowl with ducks and mushrooms.

Here’s a look at the current concert series, which can change:

February 8 – Maddie & Tae

February 9 – Trace Adkins

February 15 – Pop 2000 Tour – moderated by Lance Bass with O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO

February 16 – Night Ranger

February 22 – Leave the earth behind

February 23 – Dennis DeYoung; The music of Styx

February 29 – Grupo Mania

March 1 – Boyz II Men

March 7 – AJR

March 8 – Dylan Scott

March 14 – Hunter Hayes

March 15 – Joe Nichols

March 21 – YES and Alan Parsons live project

March 22 – Edwin McCain

March 28 – Gin Blossoms

March 29 – villagers

April 4 – Jesse McCartney

April 5 – Gretchen Wilson

April 11 – Scotty McCreery

April 12 – Jeremy Camp

April 18 – Always clear

April 19 – Grand Funk Railroad and BLUE ÖYSTER CULT

April 25 – Vanilla ice cream and C&C Music Factory

April 26 – Chris Janson

May 2 – Billy Ray Cyrus

May 3 – Sean Paul

The SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival takes place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from February 7th to May 3rd.