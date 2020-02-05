Seattle Seahawks season review: Jacob Hollister played a big role in 2019

Even before the training camp opened before the 2019 season, expectations for Jacob Hollister – who has caught up to eight careers so far – were high. After the Seahawks OTA in June, Brian Schottenheimer shone over his new tight corner, saying:

Superb acquisition, he had a great camp. The speed element is great, really good road runner. Kind of like Tyler’s instincts, just the ability to open up. He has a great feeling for the blankets, the man and the area, things like that … It was a great acquisition, he really has it.

Hollister continued to have a quiet camp and a preseason, and was part of the Seattle Cups from 90 to 53. The former Patriot would end up in the Seahawks’ training team, where he would spend the first five weeks of the regular season.

In week 6, Hollister’s debut with Seattle, his responsibility would increase considerably. Will Dissly was lost for the rest of the season, just a few weeks after Nick Vannett was handed over to the Steelers. Luke Willson, who returned to the Seahawks after Vannett’s exit, would likely take the lead as a senior blocker. Hollister, however, was an injury far from the de facto point guard in Seattle.

In the two games immediately following Dissly’s injury, Willson would indeed take on this leading role. At week 9, however, it was Hollister’s job and he flourished – from this week’s triumph over the Buccaneers, who saw Hollister score his first two career touchdowns, including an overtime winner. With or without Willson (who missed five games due to an injury) in the lineup, Hollister has always been the only tight end in 11 staff.

Despite his small size, at only 245 pounds, Hollister has fought extremely well online. According to Sports Info Solutions, more than 175 blocking snaps, Hollister was at fault for only two puffed blocks. Certainly, the Seahawks did not use it at the point of attack as they would with Dissly, Willson or George Fant. But, whether in the back or to help Duane Brown or Germain Ifedi to the limit, Hollister has proven to be reliable.

The former quarterback was hitting well over his weight at the line of scrimmage, but that was not where he had the greatest impact.

While Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett continued to be one of the safest bonds in the sport, Wilson targeting Hollister in the apartment quickly became a safe bet as well. Of Hollister’s 59 targets in 2019, 21 arrived on the flat, corner or sideline (exit). Hollister was so effective on exceptional routes, in part, because of the glow advantage it had on safety and linebackers.

Further down the field, Hollister has always proven difficult at the point of capture and had the ability to use a solid catching radius to transport Wilson’s high throws.

The most enticing part of Wilson and Hollister’s connection to the dish, however, was the latter’s smoothness after capture. During the second half of the season, Seattle would always have come to a close in this area with an action bootleg. Hollister would be in acres of space, smoothly climb the sidelines and create lessons. His inability to break tackles – he’s only broken three all season – has always left one wanting more.

After starting the season on the training team and forced into alignment due to injuries, Hollister impressed in 2019. Not only did he give Wilson a tertiary option while David Moore’s development was stalled , but it allowed the Seahawks to continue to use 11 people and to depend on their tight ends to be blocked as they do so often. Ultimately, it is limited as a blocker and depends on being thrown into space as a pass-catcher to create after capture. To know where Hollister started the season – and where Seattle was when they called him – 2019 can only be considered positive for him.

Now, Hollister will play in restricted free agency, after a season in which he finally established himself as an NFL caliber player and a player capable of staying in good health. Logic would suggest that the Seahawks place a second-round tender on Hollister, while ensuring that he returns to Seattle in 2020. With Dissly’s back and tight reinforcements on the way, Hollister will be able to carve out a role that will allow him to be the reliable, short and intermediate threat that he has proven to be, without overloading him like an undersized online blocker.

Even after a solid 2019 year with 41 catches, 349 yards and three touchdowns, we may not have seen the best of Hollister yet.