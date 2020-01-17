Seattle Seahawks RB Travis Homer impressed as a rookie in the 3rd Downs

In the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft, the Seahawks expanded their deep stable of running backs when they selected Travis Homer. Homer was sent to Seattle after a three-year stay at the University of Miami, where he completed a total of 1,995 yards and 37 touchdowns on the ground.

Though the Seahawks had just seen Mike Davis sign the Bears free-hand, it was a strange choice. Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic were already in the squad and fulfilled all the roles required by the position.

Even more curious was that Homer’s choice in Seattle deviated from its tendency to design the position. While it had the explosiveness that you’d expect from jam vests, it was the only jam vest designed by Pete Carroll and John Schneider for the seventh round of 2016 at Zac Brooks, weighing less than 205 pounds.

Davis’ farewell to Chicago cleared the third supporting role, but presumably Prosise and McKissic wanted to compete for this job. Homer’s handling of the hurricanes did not suggest that he would be a factor: 90 percent of his touches, 83 percent of his mileage, and 12 of 13 college touchdowns hit the ground. However, when evaluating the characteristics of the explosive back in passing, it was clear that he could develop into this role. He was a natural passport and reliable on check-downs – both when leaving the quarterback side and after the catch.

Homer’s rookie season was largely anonymous for the first 15 weeks. Initially, he was regularly inactive, then took Prosise’s place on the game board and made contributions to special teams. However, his most notable moment before week 13 and a rush of injuries to the Seahawks’ backs was a fake barge – though he looked explosive when he took it 29 meters. But then Penny, Carson, and Prosise met within ten quarters, and Homer got a chance.

Since he was able to cope with every touch, he took this opportunity to show Seattle that they have a highly qualified third deficit that can act as blockers, passers-by and on the ground.

Though the Seahawks’ rookie jam was priced at just £ 202, it was a tough and willing blocker in passport protection. Even though he was able to anchor and hold against a crusher, his best moments came when he chipped.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video.

The awareness that Homer showed against the Eagles – he turned back to Russell Wilson to plug his quarterback, recognize that Wilson had cleared the field, and turns back to find work – appears, even if he catches passports from the background.

One of the most encouraging moments in Homer’s rookie season was against the 49ers. In addition to Wilson in the shotgun, Homer prepares for the flash, and both 49er linebackers provide variety. If the ball is torn, both will take cover instead of racing. As a result, there are five offensive linemen against four pass rushers, so Homer is free to get into the apartment he does, which gives Wilson a simple completion.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video.

Another crucial aspect that Homer has in passing is that of his role. It’s an outlet and a check for Wilson, rarely anything else. it is there to maximize the mileage available when it receives the ball. It sounds simple, but too often a checkdown back tries to play hero ball. Homer consistently fetched the catch, turned up the field and fetched every meter he could.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video.

Though used as such when Wilson fell behind, Homer wasn’t necessarily the last resort on the offensive. The Seattle coaching staff seemed to have a firm grip on his strengths as soon as he entered the lineup and thereby maximized him. They did an excellent job of bringing it into space, be it with a clever design and a bucket pass:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video.

Or with misdirection on a parking space:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video.

Even when Wilson turned around and handed Homer the ball, it enabled him to succeed in some way. In the regular season, 11 of Homer’s 18 runs were either out of shape or just to the brim, and he averaged 7.3 meters per runner on these touches. (They also tried to engage him over the outer zone against the Eagles, but Fletcher Cox just dominated.) He finished his runs like a Seahawk traffic jam.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video.

The circumstances that led to Homer being forced into the lineup as a newcomer could not have been less ideal. However, Seattle needs to be amazed at the way he played in all three phases, which are crucial to getting him back on the field as the third. In this regard, the Seahawks seem to have done well with Pick 204 a year ago. Homer’s 3rd place ability will go well with a talented, balanced 1-2 against Carson and Penny and will offer Seattle a deep and complete backfield for the next seasons.