Seattle Seahawks News 2/8: Who will be the third recipient of the Seahawks?

Friday: Seahawks and Russell Wilson win two Good Morning Football Awards

The Seahawks won the “Best Celebration Award” and QB Russell Wilson the “Best In Throw Award” from the Good Morning Football Award Show.

Cha Ching! Wilson, Wagner Receive 2020 Salary Fully Guaranteed By Seattle Seahawks | KOMO

On Friday, three stars of the Seattle Seahawks saw at least part of their 2020 wages become fully guaranteed. Quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner had base salaries of $ 18 million and $ 10. 75 million for next season, respectively, fully guaranteed, as noted by OverTheCap. com. The Tyler Lockett wide receiver also gets $ 5. 093 million of its $ 8. 5 million base salary 2020 fully guaranteed Friday.

Seahawks position review: search for third reception option continues

Seattle should be settled with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf torching enemy defenses for years to come, but finding another reliable weapon outside remains on the agenda for 2020.

Seahawks face major free agency decision with Jacob Hollister

The Seattle Seahawks face one of their most important free agency decisions with skinny, proven Jacob Hollister.

Profile of the 2020 Seahawks free agent: wide receiver Jaron Brown

Will the Seattle Seahawks bring veteran WR Jaron Brown back, or will they be looking for younger options to partner with Tyler Locket and DK Metcalf?

Free agent Isaiah Crowell at the Seahawks would make perfect sense

The Seahawks are going to need to find the running depth for 2020. Isaiah Crowell seems to be the perfect solution for Seattle agency.

Locked On Seahawks (2/7/20) – Recognition for the greatness of Duane Brown

Entering the twilight of his career, the Hall of Famer Walter Jones thinks that Duane Brown is in discussion with the best tackles in the game.

49ers TE Garrett Celek announces retirement – NFL.com

Tight winger Garrett Celek, who has played eight seasons in his NFL career with the 49ers, announced his retirement on social media on Friday.

UFC Jon Jones: Brother Chandler was born to be awesome – NFL.com

Before defending the UFC title on Saturday, Jon Jones said of his younger brother Chandler: “My little brother was born to be a great football player.”

Butker: 49ers INT celebration ‘helped’ rally chiefs – NFL.com

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker said celebrating the 49ers after the interception of Tarvarius Moore “has helped us celebrate so much and I think they have probably lowered their guard a bit.”

XFL kicks off this weekend with a four-game schedule – NFL.com

XFL returns 19 years later on Saturday as football starts again in winter. The Seattle Dragons at the Houston Roughnecks Saturday at 2 p.m. ET will be the first game of the season.

Browns Swagger’s beloved mascot dies at 6 – NFL.com

The Browns’ first live mascot, bullmastiff Swagger, died on Friday at the age of 6, the team said. Swagger had been part of the team since 2014.

Centerpiece of SB’s Chiefs game, ‘Wasp’, added to ‘Madden 20’ – NFL.com

The game-changing catch of 44 yards from Tyreek Hill in the third and 15 helped propel the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in the LIV Super Bowl. And now the play, known as “Wasp”, will be immortalized in Madden 20.

Darren Sproles and Brent Celek join Eagles football operations – NFL.com

Former Philadelphia tight end Brent Celek and ball carrier Darren Sproles have been hired as personnel consultants in the Eagles’ football operations department, the team announced on Friday.

Rams and Chargers stadium promises “big breakthrough” with 4K video – ProFootballTalk

Attendance at the NFL hit a 15-year low last season, and one reason is that the home viewing experience is getting so good that the stadium experience is hard to keep up with. SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Rams and Chargers, is looking to change that.

Johnny Manziel still wants to play but not for “another league that is going to fold” – ProFootballTalk

The XFL returns with limited star power as the largest available star stays away. Johnny Manziel was asked on Twitter if he would appear in the XFL soon. He started a series of tweets from former Heisman Trophy winner.

Robert Saleh refuses Michigan state job interview – ProFootballTalk

The state of Michigan has requested an interview with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for his job as head coach, reports NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Saleh, however, informed school officials on Friday that he was planning to stay in San Francisco for another season, through Pelissero, because Saleh “feels he hasn’t …